KuCoin (KCS) Token up 5% Amid Unrelenting Meme Coin Listing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

KuCoin Token (KCS), the native digital currency of the Kucoin cryptocurrency exchange, is seeing impressive price surges today. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency printed a daily high of $7.65 atop 5% growth in what can be characterized as the most volatile push for the coin thus far this week.

Notch in KCS's belt

The KCS token is not new to notable price surges, as previously recorded by U.Today; however, this current price jump is fueled by the close embrace of the trading platform of a different meme coin.

First, it joined the rest of its peers, including Binance exchange, in the listing of cartoonish meme coin PEPE. The listing took place last week, and it helped to solidify the ongoing meme coin revolution.

In a recent announcement, KuCoin said it plans to list another set of meme coins featuring AIDOGE, WOJAK, TURBO, MONG and BOB, and that it wants its community to lend their voice to decide which of these should go live.

🗳️🚀 It's time to have your say! #KuCoin is launching a new listing vote featuring five exciting projects - AIDOGE, WOJAK, TURBO, MONG & BOB.



🥳Vote for your fave and grab a share of the 50,000 $USDT prize pool!



Join the vote from May 11-18, 2023 (UTC) & make your voice heard! — KuCoin (@kucoincom) May 11, 2023

KuCoin is very strategic in how it utilizes its native token token for governance votes, creating a somewhat unique utility driving the interest of retail investors in the coin. The governance votes for the meme coins proposed to be listed will come with monetary rewards, all contributing to the positive outlook of KCS at the moment.

Ranking alongside its peers

While KuCoin has garnered impressive recognition for its support for a wide variety of meme coins, it is notably not losing its focus in offering more defined platform benefits for the rest of its community.

As reported earlier, the exchange's mining pool introduced a mining savings program, a customized fixed-income product tailored to the needs of miners. This product's diversity is a testament to the trading platform's attempts to compete favorably by giving its community the services they could get elsewhere.