    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Bank in Cyberspace' for Billions of People

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Founder of MicroStrategy and Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor called Bitcoin 'bank in cyberspace' operated by incorruptible software
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 17:11
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Contents
    In his latest post on the X platform, Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin provides a global, affordable, simple and secure savings account, particularly for the billions of people who do not have the option or desire to manage their own hedge fund.

    His message comes after BlackRock's adding major U.S. banks as participants in its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    Walls Street is bullish

    BlackRock updated its Bitcoin ETF prospectus on April 5, adding major Wall Street firms such as ABN AMRO Clearing, Citadel Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and UBS Securities as new authorized participants.

    These major firms join others like JPMorgan Securities, Jane Street Capital, Macquarie Capital and Virtu Americas as authorized participants. Authorized participants play a critical role in the ETF operational mechanism by facilitating the creation and redemption of ETF shares.

    This process involves exchanging ETF shares for a corresponding basket of securities reflecting the ETF’s holdings or exchanging them for cash.

    The news helped the BTC price to rebound after a major drop earlier this week.

     

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    On Thursday, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $213 million, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows. This adds to a spike in trading volume that Bitcoin ETFs saw in March, reaching over $111 billion.

    MicroStrategy's potential breakthrough

    MicroStrategy, known as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, owning almost 200,000 BTC, experienced a significant decline in its share price, dropping over 25% this week. This decline in MSTR's stock price closely aligns with the recent slump in Bitcoin (BTC) prices.

    Despite MicroStrategy's substantial Bitcoin purchases, its stock price had been outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin. While Bitcoin's price increased by 50%, MSTR's stock price surged by an impressive 150% before the recent correction began.

    A long-time proponent of Bitcoin, Michael Saylor has been vocally bullish on the cryptocurrency, despite its recent high volatility. He reiterated his commitment to Bitcoin, stating that he plans to continue purchasing the cryptocurrency “indefinitely.”

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

