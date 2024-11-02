Advertisement
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor unveils key components of his company’s successful Bitcoin strategy
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 9:10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recently published tweet, founder and currently the executive chairman of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor revealed the key elements of the successful strategy that has helped the company see mammoth growth both in market cap and in share price in the past four years.

    Aside from that, recently published on-chain data has revealed that MicroStrategy has transferred a large Bitcoin chunk to a new blockchain address.

    Nine key BTC principles for MicroStrategy's success

    Bitcoin evangelist Saylor tweeted that “$MSTR is in an exclusive relationship with $BTC,” once again admitting that Bitcoin has been the major driver for the MSTR price over the past years.

    The “Bitcoin principles” shared by Saylor in that tweet are the following:

    1. Buying and holding Bitcoin indefinitely, exclusively, and securely.

    2. Prioritizing MSTR common stock long-term value creation.

    3. Treating all investors with respect, consistency, and transparency.

    4. Structuring MSTR to outperform Bitcoin via intelligent leverage.

    5. Acquiring Bitcoin continually, while achieving positive BTC yield.

    6. Growing rapidly and responsibly subject to market dynamics.

    7. Issuing innovative fixed income securities backed by BTC.

    8. Maintaining healthy, robust, and pristine balance sheet.

    9. Promoting global adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

    This week, MicroStrategy announced a plan to raise a mind-boggling $42 billion over the next three years to buy an additional amount of Bitcoin. The company already holds approximately $18 billion worth of BTC — the fiat equivalent of 252,220 Bitcoins.

    MicroStrategy shovels Bitcoin to new wallet

    As reported by the @lookonchain analytics X account, several hours ago, the aforementioned business intelligence company MicroStrategy made a large Bitcoin transfer to a newly created BTC wallet.

    The X post revealed that Saylor’s company transferred 1,652 BTC valued at $114.38 million. This is just a tiny part of the company’s overall crypto stash, which contains 252,220 Bitcoins. According to @lookonchain's tweet, these coins were purchased at an average price of $39,266 per coin, with an unrealized profit of almost $8 billion.

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $69,583 after demonstrating a 2.36% loss as it left the $71,000 high. Since Tuesday, when Bitcoin topped the $74,000 high, coming close to its March historic peak, it has declined by 5.56% overall.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

