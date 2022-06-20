Michael Saylor Urges Regulators to Tame Crypto

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is waiting for industry to grow up, claiming that "wildcat ecosystem" has to go away

During a recent webcast appearance, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor criticized unregulated banks and investment companies that are trading unregistered securities.



Saylor believes that such "wildcat" banks are a "liability" to Bitcoin.



The American businessman claims that crypto and Bitcoin cannot be used interchangeably since they are two completely different things. Those investors who cannot tell the difference between them are ignorant, Saylor says:



Bitcoin is exactly the diametrically opposite of just about everything else in the crypto space. The fact that they are actually conjoined is one of nature’s great ironies.



Regulations would prevent cryptocurrency hedge funds from having a meaningful impact on the price of Bitcoin, according to the entrepreneur.



Moreover, the MicroStrategy boss says that a lot of traditional mainstream investors are hesitant to dip their toes into Bitcoin because of altcoins, many of which are unregistered securities.