Circle’s USDC Flips Tether’s USDT in Daily Transactions on Ethereum

Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin has surpassed Tether’s USDT by the number of daily transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, according to data shared by Alex Svanevik, CEO of on-chain data hub Nansen.

Image by @ASvanevik

It should be noted that there’s more USDT tokens on Tron than on Ethereum since the former is significantly cheaper.



Circle’s dollar-pegged stablecoin is yet to flip USDT by market cap. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $67.8 billion and $55.5 billion, respectively. Although, it should be noted that USDT has been steadily losing its market share after a slew of redemptions over the past weeks.



USDT also has a significant lead in daily trading volume over USDC ($55 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively) as it remains the lifeblood of the cryptocurrency economy.