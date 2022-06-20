Circle’s USDC Flips Tether’s USDT in Daily Transactions on Ethereum

News
Mon, 06/20/2022 - 06:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
USDT has surpassed Ethereum-based USDT by the number of transactions
Circle’s USDC Flips Tether’s USDT in Daily Transactions on Ethereum
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin has surpassed Tether’s USDT by the number of daily transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, according to data shared by Alex Svanevik, CEO of on-chain data hub Nansen.

USDC
Image by @ASvanevik

It should be noted that there’s more USDT tokens on Tron than on Ethereum since the former is significantly cheaper.

Circle’s dollar-pegged stablecoin is yet to flip USDT by market cap. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $67.8 billion and $55.5 billion, respectively. Although, it should be noted that USDT has been steadily losing its market share after a slew of redemptions over the past weeks.       

USDT also has a significant lead in daily trading volume over USDC ($55 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively) as it remains the lifeblood of the cryptocurrency economy.

Related
Paul Krugman Says Bitcoin’s Modest Rally Is “Dead Cat Bounce”
Tether said that it had “zero exposure” to the embattled cryptocurrency firm Celsius earlier this week. The company also refuted “false” rumors about holding Chinese commercial papers that are trading at a massive discount.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino said that the company would be willing to redeem its tokens “to the last cent.”

USDT came under pressure in May following the collapse of TerraUSD (UST), which was the biggest algorithmic stablecoin, briefly losing its peg.

Due to pressure from lawmakers, regulators, economists, and naysayers within the industry, USDT remains vulnerable, which benefits rival USDC.     

Other stablecoins are also vying to capture a bigger share of the market. Binance USD (BUSD), the stablecoin of cryptocurrency behemoth Binance.   

#Tether News #Circle News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Arthur Hayes Expecting More Forced Selling
06/20/2022 - 08:22
Arthur Hayes Expecting More Forced Selling
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Last 3 Days Bring Largest Realized Loss for Bitcoin Investors in History of Cryptocurrency Market
06/20/2022 - 08:11
Last 3 Days Bring Largest Realized Loss for Bitcoin Investors in History of Cryptocurrency Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 19
06/19/2022 - 18:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk