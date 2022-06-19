Paul Krugman Says Bitcoin’s Modest Rally Is “Dead Cat Bounce”

Sun, 06/19/2022 - 18:31
Bitcoin has seen a modest rally, but Paul Krugman claims that it's a dead cat bounce
Paul Krugman Says Bitcoin’s Modest Rally Is “Dead Cat Bounce”
While the Bitcoin community is excited over the flagship cryptocurrency’s partial recovery, Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman is convinced that it is just a flash in the pan.

In a recent tweet, the esteemed intellectual says that the recent price is “probably” just a dead cat bounce.

During bear markets, it is typical for cryptocurrencies and other assets to see short-lived rallies before prices resume the downtrend.

On June 18, the Bitcoin price collapsed to $17,930, the lowest level since early December 2020 on the Bitstamp exchange.  

The largest cryptocurrency has since rallied almost 14% and managed to briefly reclaim the $20,000 level.

