Paul Krugman Says Bitcoin’s Modest Rally Is “Dead Cat Bounce”

While the Bitcoin community is excited over the flagship cryptocurrency’s partial recovery, Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman is convinced that it is just a flash in the pan.
In a recent tweet, the esteemed intellectual says that the recent price is “probably” just a dead cat bounce.
During bear markets, it is typical for cryptocurrencies and other assets to see short-lived rallies before prices resume the downtrend.
The largest cryptocurrency has since rallied almost 14% and managed to briefly reclaim the $20,000 level.