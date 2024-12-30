Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stuns Community With Bitcoin Return Prediction Poll, Here's Twist

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner Saylor ignites heated discussion about Bitcoin return yield prospects
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 9:44
    Michael Saylor Stuns Community With Bitcoin Return Prediction Poll, Here's Twist
    Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy and its current executive chairman, has published a post on the X platform to pick the Bitcoin community’s brain about how high the Bitcoin return yield may go in the near future. He used a time span directly related to Bitcoin’s key fundamentals.

    Saylor’s tweet has sparked an agitated discussion in the crypto community.

    Saylor's Bitcoin return growth poll

    The MicroStrategy boss’s goal was to determine the community’s view on how high annual returns on corporate Bitcoin holdings may go up in the next 21 years. This time span was picked as if referring to the ultimate 21 million supply of BTC, which can never be surpassed and is the big deflationary feature of the flagship cryptocurrency, also considering halving, which take place every four years.

    In his poll, Saylor asked about the “predicted BTC annual return (%) over the next 21 years” and offered four voting options: 14%, 22%, 30% and 38%.

    The votes naturally split here, with the majority choosing to bullishly vote for the 38% option. A total of 39.4% of participants voiced that view. The 22% and 30% options gained almost the same amount of votes — 19% and 19.7%. A total of 21.9% voted for 14% growth. Some 72,258 X users took part in the poll in total.

    Saylor announces most recent MSTR Bitcoin yield to shareholders

    As reported by U.Today, last week, Saylor took to his X account to announce a massive $299 million “gift” for MSTR holders derived from the company’s Bitcoin holdings, acquired with the debt raised from shareholders.

    Saylor revealed that during the previous week, MSTR treasury operations produced a BTC yield of 0.72%, equivalent to roughly 3,177 BTC. As Bitcoin was trading approximately at $94,000 on that particular day, the Bitcoin yield, or the Bitcoin “gift” to shareholders, as Saylor put it, constituted $299 million.

    The percentage growth Bitcoin yield options offered by Saylor in the above-mentioned poll clearly show that the BTC evangelist expects BTC to surge tremendously over the next 21 years.

