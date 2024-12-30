Michael Saylor Stuns Community With Bitcoin Return Prediction Poll, Here's Twist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy and its current executive chairman, has published a post on the X platform to pick the Bitcoin community’s brain about how high the Bitcoin return yield may go in the near future. He used a time span directly related to Bitcoin’s key fundamentals.

Saylor’s tweet has sparked an agitated discussion in the crypto community.

Saylor's Bitcoin return growth poll

The MicroStrategy boss’s goal was to determine the community’s view on how high annual returns on corporate Bitcoin holdings may go up in the next 21 years. This time span was picked as if referring to the ultimate 21 million supply of BTC, which can never be surpassed and is the big deflationary feature of the flagship cryptocurrency, also considering halving, which take place every four years.

In his poll, Saylor asked about the “predicted BTC annual return (%) over the next 21 years” and offered four voting options: 14%, 22%, 30% and 38%.

The votes naturally split here, with the majority choosing to bullishly vote for the 38% option. A total of 39.4% of participants voiced that view. The 22% and 30% options gained almost the same amount of votes — 19% and 19.7%. A total of 21.9% voted for 14% growth. Some 72,258 X users took part in the poll in total.

What’s your predicted BTC annual return (%) over the next 21 years? — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 29, 2024

Saylor announces most recent MSTR Bitcoin yield to shareholders

As reported by U.Today, last week, Saylor took to his X account to announce a massive $299 million “gift” for MSTR holders derived from the company’s Bitcoin holdings, acquired with the debt raised from shareholders.

Saylor revealed that during the previous week, MSTR treasury operations produced a BTC yield of 0.72%, equivalent to roughly 3,177 BTC. As Bitcoin was trading approximately at $94,000 on that particular day, the Bitcoin yield, or the Bitcoin “gift” to shareholders, as Saylor put it, constituted $299 million.

The percentage growth Bitcoin yield options offered by Saylor in the above-mentioned poll clearly show that the BTC evangelist expects BTC to surge tremendously over the next 21 years.