    Michael Saylor Speaks out After Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunge: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin fell earlier this week, from highs of $67,225
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 15:44
    Michael Saylor Speaks out After Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunge: Details
    Amid a recent drop in Bitcoin's price, MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor has emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective and focus amid market fluctuations. Bitcoin peaked at $73,798 in mid-March but has since corrected by about 13%, rising 1.34% in the last 24 hours to $64,335. 

    Bitcoin fell earlier this week, from highs of $67,225 hit on April 23.

    Similarly, investors withdrew a net $218 million from U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, one of their largest daily outflows, as demand for risky assets was dampened by diminishing optimism for Fed interest rate cuts.

    As the dust settles from Bitcoin's latest price movement, Michael Saylor's words resonate with those looking beyond the immediate horizon. "Keep an eye on the ball" might seem like a mindset for navigating the volatile waters of cryptocurrencies.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

