    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This background might have prompted Saylor's message in German
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 10:18
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has recently delivered a Bitcoin-focused message to the cryptocurrency community.

    Advertisement

    Saylor's statement, delivered in German, has resonated strongly: "Es ist kein Notfall, bis du kein Bitcoin mehr hast," which translates to, "It is not an emergency until you run out of Bitcoin."

    Saylor's message in German comes as the German government appears to have finished its Bitcoin sales.

    In a press release dated July 16, the German government formally admitted to selling 49,858 Bitcoin tied to the movie2kcase. It further reported that the sale of almost 50,000 Bitcoins was completed, classifying the move as an "emergency sale."

    Related
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Statement as BTC Price Hits $60,000
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 10:55
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Statement as BTC Price Hits $60,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This background may have prompted Saylor's message specifically directed to Germans: "It is not an emergency until you run out of Bitcoin."

    Cryptomarket casts off fears of German Bitcoin sales

    In January, the German government received nearly 50,000 Bitcoin that a suspect had voluntarily transferred amid allegations of commercial, unauthorized use of copyrighted works and commercial money laundering.

    Bitcoin's price has been volatile in recent weeks due to speculation about BTC sales, as well as an overhang from continued payouts to creditors of the bankrupt Japanese crypto exchange Mt. Gox.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Crypto Market Uncertainty
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 15:56
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Crypto Market Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, the crypto market appears to be catching up as fears caused by German government sales have been allayed.

    BTC briefly rose above $66,000 in yesterday's session, reaching highs of $66,139 following five consecutive days of gains. Bitcoin has subsequently dipped, down 0.66% in the last 24 hours to trade at $64,864 at press time.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    Jul 18, 2024 - 10:11
    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    Jul 18, 2024 - 10:11
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Price Takes U-Turn: What's Next?
    Jul 18, 2024 - 10:11
    XRP Price Takes U-Turn: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX VP Andrew Weiner: Unleashing the Bull Market Magic with Game-Changing Web3 Strategies for 2024
    Poodlana Goes Live: The New Crypto Everyone's Been Waiting For
    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD