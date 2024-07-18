Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has recently delivered a Bitcoin-focused message to the cryptocurrency community.

Saylor's statement, delivered in German, has resonated strongly: "Es ist kein Notfall, bis du kein Bitcoin mehr hast," which translates to, "It is not an emergency until you run out of Bitcoin."

Saylor's message in German comes as the German government appears to have finished its Bitcoin sales.

In a press release dated July 16, the German government formally admitted to selling 49,858 Bitcoin tied to the movie2kcase. It further reported that the sale of almost 50,000 Bitcoins was completed, classifying the move as an "emergency sale."

This background may have prompted Saylor's message specifically directed to Germans: "It is not an emergency until you run out of Bitcoin."

Cryptomarket casts off fears of German Bitcoin sales

In January, the German government received nearly 50,000 Bitcoin that a suspect had voluntarily transferred amid allegations of commercial, unauthorized use of copyrighted works and commercial money laundering.

Bitcoin's price has been volatile in recent weeks due to speculation about BTC sales, as well as an overhang from continued payouts to creditors of the bankrupt Japanese crypto exchange Mt. Gox.

However, the crypto market appears to be catching up as fears caused by German government sales have been allayed.

BTC briefly rose above $66,000 in yesterday's session, reaching highs of $66,139 following five consecutive days of gains. Bitcoin has subsequently dipped, down 0.66% in the last 24 hours to trade at $64,864 at press time.