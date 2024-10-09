Michael Saylor Breaks Silence After Fake-Satoshi Reveal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following a big reveal in an HBO documentary, the crypto market is abuzz with rumors about the identity of Bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. In a recent X post, MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor finally broke the silence on the issue.

What Saylor had to say

Saylor created an image of himself in an aircraft using Artificial Intelligence (AI). He was seen wearing a pilot suit with Bitcoin's logo imprinted on it. Saylor captured the image, "All Aboard. #Bitcoin." This depicts that he is riding with Bitcoin despite current hurdles and challenges.

The post also hinted at Saylor’s belief that every Bitcoin believer ideally embodies the spirit of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Many crypto community members quickly reacted positively to Saylor's post. One user commented, "Yes, captain! WE ARE ALL $SATOSHI."

Saylor has long been a supporter of the Bitcoin network. The recent post follows one in which Saylor projected himself into a gladiatorial arena in a suit of armor with the Bitcoin logo, and captioned it with the message, "Step into the Arena."

His interest in Bitcoin started in August 2020, when MicroStrategy bought approximately $250 million worth of the coin. MicroStrategy is now the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 226,500 BTC in its reserves.

Satoshi Nakamoto reveal rumor

After about a week of suspense, HBO finally named Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto, a claim Todd denied on X.

This major blunder has sparked growing interest in Bitcoin’s creator. In the past week, Len Sassaman was the favorite to be named, until his widow debunked all the claims.

While no one knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is, veterans like Adam Back have predicted that no one can unravel the cryptographer’s identity. Since a U.K. court disgraced Craig Wright over years of claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, no single individual has made the move to make related claims again.

For now, Satoshi remains unknown and might remain anonymous forever.