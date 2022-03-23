Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications

Tech giant Meta has filed eight trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its infinity loop logo, according to a tweet posted by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.



The most recent filings cover cryptocurrency tokens, blockchain software, virtual currency exchanges and cryptocurrencies.

Image by @kondoudislaw

In January, Meta, the parent company of social media juggernaut Facebook, abandoned its controversy-ridden digital currency project Diem (originally named Libra). The company's pivot to crypto, which was initially announced in 2019, attracted plenty of regulatory scrutiny. Despite scaling back its ambitious project in April 2020 in response to the backlash, Facebook eventually failed to get it off the ground.