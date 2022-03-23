Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications

News
Wed, 03/23/2022 - 16:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tech giant Meta has filed trademark applications that offer a sneak peek into its future cryptocurrency ambitions
Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tech giant Meta has filed eight trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its infinity loop logo, according to a tweet posted by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.

The most recent filings cover cryptocurrency tokens, blockchain software, virtual currency exchanges and cryptocurrencies.

Meta
Image by @kondoudislaw

In January, Meta, the parent company of social media juggernaut Facebook, abandoned its controversy-ridden digital currency project Diem (originally named Libra). The company's pivot to crypto, which was initially announced in 2019, attracted plenty of regulatory scrutiny. Despite scaling back its ambitious project in April 2020 in response to the backlash, Facebook eventually failed to get it off the ground.

Related
Dogecoin Now Accepted by Manhattan Dental Firm
However, the most recent filings show that the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed company is not done with its cryptocurrency plans.

The Menlo Park, California-based tech behemoth kicked the Metaverse craze into high gear with its high-profile rebranding that took place in late October.

A slew of major brands followed suit in order not to miss out on the latest trend. Apparel giant Nike was among the first major companies to jump on the bandwagon, and it has already sued another company over unauthorized trademark use.

From top lingerie seller Victoria's Secret to energy giant Chevron, everyone is getting Metaverse-ready.

Major companies want to see all sorts of different products in the digital world. Earlier this week, Wingstop revealed its intention to offer virtual chicken wings in the Metaverse.

In January, the Financial Times reported that Meta was gearing up to add support for non-fungible tokens on Facebook and Instagram.

#Facebook #Metaverse News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Reports Another Significant Milestone for Layer 2 Hydra Solution: Details
03/23/2022 - 16:20
Cardano Reports Another Significant Milestone for Layer 2 Hydra Solution: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Opposes SEC’s Request for Time Extension, Robinhood Sees Potential in NFTs, Whale Buys 51 Billion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/23/2022 - 16:16
Ripple Opposes SEC’s Request for Time Extension, Robinhood Sees Potential in NFTs, Whale Buys 51 Billion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Charles Hoskinson on Cardano's Adoption: "Millions of Tokens, Thousands of dApps"
03/23/2022 - 16:05
Charles Hoskinson on Cardano's Adoption: "Millions of Tokens, Thousands of dApps"
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov