Dogecoin Now Accepted by Manhattan Dental Firm

Upper East Dental Innovations, a high-end dental clinic located in Manhattan, New York, now accepts Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum.



It claims to be the first dental office to open its doors to cryptocurrency in the heart of the "Big Apple."



Dr. Sharde Harvey, the dentist who owns Upper East Dental Innovations and leads its team of doctors, claims that she is a huge proponent of modern technologies. She sees cryptocurrencies as the next stage in the evolution of money, claiming that it is cheaper, faster and more efficient than fiat currencies.



The dental clinic offers a vast array of cosmetic and restorative dental services.



Its proprietary Galileos 3D imaging system does a comprehensive diagnosis by generating panoramic and cephalometric images.



On its website, Upper East Dental Innovations boasts its ability to offer its clients a permanent crown over their lunch hour instead of requiring multiple visits like most of its competitors. In fact, Dr. Harvey is the first dentist to implement same-day crowns.

Remember Dentacoin?

Some dentists have been accepting cryptocurrencies for years. All the way back in 2013, a Polish dental clinic added support for Bitcoin payments when crypto was relatively arcane.



During the initial coin offering (ICO) boom that took over the industry in 2017, Dentacoin, an industry-specific coin for teeth, started gaining traction, with its market capitalization reaching billions of dollars. After peaking at $0.6575, the cryptocurrency predictably crashed into oblivion.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

While Dogecoin is down 83.31% from its hype-driven peak, it has somehow managed to maintain its relevance, with more merchants now willing to accept it.