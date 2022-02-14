Victoria's Secret Is Getting Metaverse-Ready by Filing for NFT Trademark

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 19:32
Alex Dovbnya
Victoria's Secret has revealed a revolutionary NFT use case: virtual lingerie
Victoria's Secret Is Getting Metaverse-Ready by Filing for NFT Trademark
Lingerie giant Victoria's Secret has filed several trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which indicate that it intends to sell virtual undergarments, footwear, headwear, eyewear, bags and fashion accessories, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The company also plans to organize virtual fashion shows, according to its filing.

Victoria's Secret, which was founded by the late American businessman Roy Raymond in the late 1970s, became the biggest lingerie retailer in the US in the early 1990s.

The brand emerged as a fixture in popular culture with the launch of the iconic annual fashion show that would attract the world’s famous models, including Claudia Schiffer, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks and Candice Swanepoel. 

After a 14-year run, the show was axed in 2019 due to declining ratings and mounting criticism. Its cancelation was also accompanied by the resignation of chief marketing officer Ed Razek, who was responsible for picking models. Last year, the company also abandoned its scantily-dressed Angles in favor of a more progressive alternative, "VS collective."  

Victoria's Secret had to revamp its brand image after a slew of controversies, becoming more inclusive.

A slew of metaverse-related filings

Gerben recently told Forbes that he expected virtually every major brand to become metaverse-ready over the next year:   

I think you're going to see every brand that you can think of making these filings within the next 12 months.

As reported by U.Today, fast-food chain McDonald's, retail corporation Walmart and sportswear giant Nike have all filed their respective applications to offer products in the virtual world.

All of these companies are vying to win the metaverse race that was kicked into high gear by Meta in early November. 

