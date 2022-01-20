Facebook and Instagram to Allow Users to Create NFTs

News
Thu, 01/20/2022 - 12:51
Alex Dovbnya
Expectedly, Meta is gearing up to dive into the NFT space
Facebook and Instagram, the subsidiaries of tech giant Meta, are on track to allow their users to create their own non-fungible tokens, The Financial Times reports

NFT owners will be able to show off their precious art pieces as profile images. Twitter announced a similar option last September.       

On top of that, Mark Zuckerberg's company is also working on its own NFT marketplace that will make is possible to buy and sell collectibles. Meta will have to compete with cryptocurrency-native companies such as OpenSea and Coinbase.

It should be noted that Meta's NFT efforts are still in their infancy, meaning that the above-mentioned features are unlikely to launch anytime soon.   

OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, recently reached a valuation of $13.3 billion after staggering growth in 2021. There's, however, no shortage of compares that want a piece of the lucrative market whose value has now swelled to $40 billion. Coinbase's yet-to-be-launched marketplace is viewed as the main threat to OpenSea, but it also has to compete with FTX NFTs, Rarible and other platforms.

Facebook's move into NFTs is all but expected. The company effectively went all-in on its "metaverse" plans by rebranding to Meta and changing its logo to that of the infinity loop in early November.

The tech giant's metaverse ambitions were mostly met with mostly standoffish comments, with many cryptocurrency proponents arguing that they are likely to undermine decentralization.      

#NFT News #Facebook
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

