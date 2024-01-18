Advertisement
Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Sees New Inflow while Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) Ready for Upgrades in 2024

article image
Guest Author
Meme Moguls (MGLS) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 14:21
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Thanks to Bitcoin's ETF approval, the crypto market has seen a massive price surge in the past two days. This has pushed Bitcoin's price past the $47k mark, with altcoins following the lead. Some of the most promising altcoins now are Ethereum, Polygon while Meme Moguls (MGLS) starts a new phase of its presale.

Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Bloomberg ETF Analyst Predicts SEC To Approve 70% of Ethereum ETF

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has a positive outlook on Ethereum (ETH), estimating a 70% chance of approval for Ethereum Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) by May. Following the recent Bitcoin ETF approvals, this optimism hints at a transformative phase for the crypto market.

While acknowledging Ethereum's link with Bitcoin, Balchunas points out unique prospects for Ethereum. Several Ethereum spot ETF applications from leading institutions like VanEck, Ark 21Shares, and Hashdex are pending SEC decisions, with a key decision on VanEck's application expected by May 23, 2024.

The anticipation of Ethereum ETF approvals has sparked market excitement. Following the news, Ethereum's price has crossed $2,645 for the first time since May 2022. 

Polygon (MATIC) Flips Chainlink As the 13th-Largest Crypto

On Thursday, Polygon (MATIC) experienced an 8.10% surge in price, joining other altcoins in reaching new yearly highs. Currently, according to CoinMarketCap data, the Polygon price has crossed $0.95.

Before this, on January 11, Polygon MATIC's price peaked at $0.93. The latest price rise pushed Polygon's market cap to overtake Chainlink. This positions Polygon as the 13th most valuable project in the market at the time of reporting.

According to CoinMarketCap, Polygon now has a market cap of $9.12 billion. On the other hand, Chainlink has a market cap of $8.83 billion. 

Meme Moguls (MGLS) pre-sale in spotlight for altcoins fans

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is gearing up to introduce an innovative game in the DeFi market. The game merges gaming excitement with the meme coin phenomenon. This game offers players a unique chance to explore investment strategies in a simulated environment.

Participants in the game have access to a virtual stock market with $100,000 in virtual funds to start the game. They will use the capital to test alternative investment strategies. A meme market is also included in the game, enabling players to diversify their holdings.

Meme Moguls' community-centric strategy is a vital component. The site is intended for investors to share strategies, discuss market trends, and improve their investment skills. Players can participate in tournaments, earn prizes, and climb the Wealth Leaderboard. But Meme Moguls is more than simply a game; it's also a way to make money.

The more players engage, the more they can earn. Using $MGLS tokens, players can buy keys to unlock special meme assets and rare NFTs. Currently, Meme Moguls' alt coin trades at $0.0027.

Meme Moguls is currently offering a 15% deposit bonus on all deposits, but this promotion is available for a limited time only. 

Visit Meme Moguls

#Meme Moguls
Guest Author

