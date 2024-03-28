Meme Coin DEGEN Skyrockets After Major Exchange Listing: Key Reasons Uncovered

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a surge today as DEGEN, a token inspired by a renowned meme within the crypto community, soared by an impressive 42%. The catalyst behind this surge was the listing of DEGEN on ByBit , one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. According to reports from the exchange, the token is now available for trading on the spot market paired with USDT.

Advertisement

What sets DEGEN apart is its integration into decentralized network Farcaster, often hailed as the crypto analogue to Twitter. Originally conceived as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel, the token has rapidly evolved from a mere meme coin to a formidable asset. Its growing community includes developers, crypto content creators and enthusiasts who have embraced the coin's potential.

DEGEN to USD by CoinMarketCap

Vitalik Buterin's influence

Notably, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has expressed optimism about Farcaster's future, foreseeing it as a significant player in the realm of decentralized social networks. Buterin's endorsement has further propelled DEGEN into the spotlight, prompting increased attention from crypto enthusiasts.

My new socials page:https://t.co/gtgCSP52rA



I'm eagerly trying out Mastodon, Farcaster, Lens and others, and I'll bow to Lord Elon and pay his $8/month too... but only when it's available on a non-iOS platform.



Let the best socials win! *



* there will be multiple winners pic.twitter.com/F2HqYbp8z6 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 18, 2022

DEGEN is currently trading at $0.02 per token, boasting a market capitalization of over $200 million. While this figure may seem substantial, the true extent of the token's potential remains uncertain.

Some may argue that its trajectory mostly hinges on the success of Farcaster and decentralized social networks as a whole. However, DEGEN's appeal as a cryptocurrency meme also lies in its accessibility to newcomers entering the world of digital assets, thanks to its iconic status within crypto lore, alongside terms like "WAGMI" and "HODL."