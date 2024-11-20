    Max Keiser: Bitcoin Gives MicroStrategy (MSTR) Unknown Ceiling

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoiner Keiser highlights what he believes to be huge potential for MSTR's growth
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 13:40
    Max Keiser: Bitcoin Gives MicroStrategy (MSTR) Unknown Ceiling
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, hardcore Bitcoin maximalist and current Bitcoin advisor of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, has published a bullish comment about Michael Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, whose stock is growing fast thanks to BTC.

    The Bitcoin advisor commented on a recently published tweet by BTC researcher Pierre Rochard.

    "Unknown ceiling" for MicroStrategy

    In a recent tweet, Rochard talked about Michael Saylor’s company and its recent successful strategy of securitizing Bitcoin. The researcher stated that MicroStrategy transforms risks related to BTC by securitization, by providing investors with “priority in a cashflow waterfall, increasing risk for residual equity that gets paid last.”

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin
    Almost 15 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Ready?
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details

    He summarized that MicroStrategy is doing that Bitcoin securitization by issuing liquid publicly-traded equity spot and options, convertible bonds, using BTC as collateral. 

    Advertisement

    All these treasury operations, Rochard said, have created “accretive value for shareholders in BTC terms,” and it will continue this way, he believes, “until the fixed income market is saturated,” which means there is “an unknown ceiling” for that.

    Keiser retweeted that term — “an unknown ceiling” — as if to emphasize his support of this take expressed by Rochard.

    Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin at $13 million, Kiyosaki agrees

    Another vocal Bitcoin supporter and author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, has published a tweet, commenting on the Bitcoin price prediction made by Michael Saylor.

    The MicroStrategy founder shared that ultra-bullish outlook back in September during his visit to a CNBC studio, when he stated that Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket to $13 million within the next 20 years. This week, Kiyosaki commented on this prediction, saying: "I believe he is right. He is one smart boy."

    Related
    'Sell It and Buy Bitcoin While You Still Can': Samson Mow to ETH Holders
    Wed, 11/20/2024 - 12:02
    'Sell It and Buy Bitcoin While You Still Can': Samson Mow to ETH Holders
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    In a recently published X post, Kiyosaki stated that he intends to continue buying Bitcoin until it passes the $100,000 price level. He said: “Then I will stop. Not a time to get greedy.” Several times this year, Kiyosaki predicted that in 2025 he expects Bitcoin to soar to $500,000 for a number of reasons, including the fast spread of artificial intelligence and its growing impact on the world of finance.

    Earlier today, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency scored a new all-time high of slightly over $94,000. This is not the first new ATH reached by Bitcoin over the past month.

    #Max Keiser #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 13:31
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 20, 2024 - 12:58
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 20
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Max Keiser: Bitcoin Gives MicroStrategy (MSTR) Unknown Ceiling
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 20
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD