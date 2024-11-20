Max Keiser: Bitcoin Gives MicroStrategy (MSTR) Unknown Ceiling

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Max Keiser, hardcore Bitcoin maximalist and current Bitcoin advisor of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, has published a bullish comment about Michael Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, whose stock is growing fast thanks to BTC.

The Bitcoin advisor commented on a recently published tweet by BTC researcher Pierre Rochard.

"Unknown ceiling" for MicroStrategy

In a recent tweet, Rochard talked about Michael Saylor’s company and its recent successful strategy of securitizing Bitcoin. The researcher stated that MicroStrategy transforms risks related to BTC by securitization, by providing investors with “priority in a cashflow waterfall, increasing risk for residual equity that gets paid last.”

He summarized that MicroStrategy is doing that Bitcoin securitization by issuing liquid publicly-traded equity spot and options, convertible bonds, using BTC as collateral.

Advertisement

All these treasury operations, Rochard said, have created “accretive value for shareholders in BTC terms,” and it will continue this way, he believes, “until the fixed income market is saturated,” which means there is “an unknown ceiling” for that.

Keiser retweeted that term — “an unknown ceiling” — as if to emphasize his support of this take expressed by Rochard.

Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin at $13 million, Kiyosaki agrees

Another vocal Bitcoin supporter and author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, has published a tweet, commenting on the Bitcoin price prediction made by Michael Saylor.

The MicroStrategy founder shared that ultra-bullish outlook back in September during his visit to a CNBC studio, when he stated that Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket to $13 million within the next 20 years. This week, Kiyosaki commented on this prediction, saying: "I believe he is right. He is one smart boy."

In a recently published X post, Kiyosaki stated that he intends to continue buying Bitcoin until it passes the $100,000 price level. He said: “Then I will stop. Not a time to get greedy.” Several times this year, Kiyosaki predicted that in 2025 he expects Bitcoin to soar to $500,000 for a number of reasons, including the fast spread of artificial intelligence and its growing impact on the world of finance.

Earlier today, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency scored a new all-time high of slightly over $94,000. This is not the first new ATH reached by Bitcoin over the past month.