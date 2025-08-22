Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $6,950,000,000 TRX in 24 Hours, Tron Whales up to Something Big

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 13:41
    Tron may bounce back as TRX whales enters spotlight with big transaction volume
    Advertisement
    $6,950,000,000 TRX in 24 Hours, Tron Whales up to Something Big
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tron (TRX) whales moved about $6.95 billion worth of USDT in a single day, making it one of the biggest shifts seen on the network this year. The movement came mostly from very large wallets, each holding more than $100 million, according to CryptoQuant data. Notably, this shows how much control the accounts have over stablecoin flows on Tron.

    Advertisement

    Tron whales push billions in stablecoin transfers

    Data from wallet activity shows that big accounts were behind most of the action. Wallets with over $100 million in USDT made up almost 80% of all transfers on the day in question. 

    Back in June, they held around 54% of the daily flow, so the rise is sharp. It shows that the bigger players are now handling most of the liquidity on the network.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 11:44
    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Notably, the size of transfers also tells the story. More than half of the daily value moved came from transactions of over $100 million each. 

    These kinds of numbers point to exchanges, funds and traders who deal in bulk. Tron whales are clearly leading the way in shifting stablecoins, with smaller wallets playing only a minor role in comparison.

    Tron’s edge and market updates

    It is worth mentioning that Tron’s appeal for such transfers rests on three things. The first is that fees are almost zero. The second is the speed effect as transactions clear within seconds. 

    The third is that Tron has become the main channel for moving USDT across global exchanges. These advantages explain why big players continue to rely on the network.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 06/04/2025 - 15:41
    Tron Network Records Fresh ATH in This Major Metric
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Aside from whale activity, there have been other moves on the market. Cardano surpassed Tron in market value recently, taking back eighth place in the global rankings. This was seen as a setback for Tron’s standing. However, Tron is back in front with a market value of $33.62 billion.

    In an earlier update, a CryptoQuant report also showed that Tron recorded one of its highest spikes in activity in 2025. Notably, the analysis reveals Tron’s strong position as an EVM-compatible smart contract platform that continues to attract heavy usage.

    #Tron
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:14
    Cardano Midnight Reveals Crucial Update for Bitcoin Holders: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:07
    XRP on Verge of $11.8 Billion Stablecoin Integration That May Change It All
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Trezor Suite Now Supports WalletConnect for Secure Access to dApps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:41
    $6,950,000,000 TRX in 24 Hours, Tron Whales up to Something Big
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:14
    Cardano Midnight Reveals Crucial Update for Bitcoin Holders: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:07
    XRP on Verge of $11.8 Billion Stablecoin Integration That May Change It All
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all