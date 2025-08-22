$6,950,000,000 TRX in 24 Hours, Tron Whales up to Something Big

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron (TRX) whales moved about $6.95 billion worth of USDT in a single day, making it one of the biggest shifts seen on the network this year. The movement came mostly from very large wallets, each holding more than $100 million, according to CryptoQuant data . Notably, this shows how much control the accounts have over stablecoin flows on Tron.

Tron whales push billions in stablecoin transfers

Data from wallet activity shows that big accounts were behind most of the action. Wallets with over $100 million in USDT made up almost 80% of all transfers on the day in question.

Back in June, they held around 54% of the daily flow, so the rise is sharp. It shows that the bigger players are now handling most of the liquidity on the network.

Notably, the size of transfers also tells the story. More than half of the daily value moved came from transactions of over $100 million each.

These kinds of numbers point to exchanges, funds and traders who deal in bulk. Tron whales are clearly leading the way in shifting stablecoins, with smaller wallets playing only a minor role in comparison.

Tron’s edge and market updates

It is worth mentioning that Tron’s appeal for such transfers rests on three things. The first is that fees are almost zero. The second is the speed effect as transactions clear within seconds.

The third is that Tron has become the main channel for moving USDT across global exchanges. These advantages explain why big players continue to rely on the network.

Aside from whale activity, there have been other moves on the market. Cardano surpassed Tron in market value recently, taking back eighth place in the global rankings. This was seen as a setback for Tron’s standing. However, Tron is back in front with a market value of $33.62 billion.