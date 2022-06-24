MATIC Soars 70% This Week as Whales Show Highest Accumulation Since November

Fri, 06/24/2022 - 16:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Polygon’s native token has surged almost 70 percent during this week and whales have been accumulating lots of it
MATIC Soars 70% This Week as Whales Show Highest Accumulation Since November
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data agency IntoTheBlock has tweeted that amid massive accumulation of MATIC, the price of this token has spiked by nearly 70 percent since the start of the week.

MATIC_00sdvskmllvms
Image via TradingView

This week which is about to end, MATIC has outperformed the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Over the past few days, the price has increased by 51 percent.

The tweet also states that over the past 6 weeks, wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion MATIC have increased their balances by roughly 9 percent. This has been the largest accumulating of the token since November last year.

Aside from this accumulation, as covered earlier by U.Today, the reason for the massive price increase has been the recent partnership of Polygon and KlimaDAO, which let the former to acquire $400,000 worth of carbon credits, thus reaching carbon neutrality.

In the meantime, MATIC has grabbed the position of the most traded asset for the top 100 whales on the Ethereum chain. Earlier today, whales have spent $10,348,876 to purchase 17,108,822 MATIC.

As for the biggest asset by the USD value, this position is currently held by meme currency Shiba Inu.

Overall, the largest ETH whales are holding $6,124,735 in MATIC, which is nearly 12 percent of their comprised portfolio.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

