SHIB Reaches New Community Milestone: Report

News
Fri, 06/24/2022 - 13:43
article image
Yuri Molchan
Holder number of Shiba Inu canine token has surged to reach new historic high
According to a recent report, the total amount of Shiba Inu holders has been growing every hour, and by now, it has reached a new all-time high, coming close to the two million level. Over the past hour, the total count has added 1,064 new SHIB users, according to the source.

SHIB holder count keeps rising

The number of wallets holding Shiba Inu meme coin keeps rising, as per the data published by the @letsburnshiba Twitter account. According to the tweet, by now the total holder count of SHIB amounts to 1,989,215; this is growth by nearly one million within just a week from 1,182,817.

This may indicate that long-term interest in this digital asset remains stable and is even going up despite the recent massive price drop of the second most popular meme token.

SHIB returns as whales' biggest holding

According to the WhaleStats website that tracks down the 100 largest wallets on various chains, including Ethereum and BNB Chain, Shiba Inu is now again the biggest token by USD value.

Ethereum whales' SHIB holdings have again returned above the $500 million level. As of this writing, whales own $525,200,856 worth of Shiba. This represents 48,674,778,127,896 Shiba Inu and 13.55% of the whales' comprised portfolio.

New Amazon Program Will Help Burn SHIB, Here's How

Whales grab most-traded token, MATIC

WhaleStats data also shows that in the past 24 hours, top investors on the Ethereum network have acquired a cumulative 17,108,822 MATIC, which equals $10,348,876 in fiat.

Buying that amount of MATIC has taken four transfers. In the meantime, while SHIB is the largest holding by USD value, Polygon's native coin, MATIC, has become the most-traded cryptocurrency for the largest 100 whales.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

