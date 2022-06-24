SHIB Reaches New Community Milestone: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent report, the total amount of Shiba Inu holders has been growing every hour, and by now, it has reached a new all-time high, coming close to the two million level. Over the past hour, the total count has added 1,064 new SHIB users, according to the source.

SHIB holder count keeps rising

The number of wallets holding Shiba Inu meme coin keeps rising, as per the data published by the @letsburnshiba Twitter account. According to the tweet, by now the total holder count of SHIB amounts to 1,989,215; this is growth by nearly one million within just a week from 1,182,817.

This may indicate that long-term interest in this digital asset remains stable and is even going up despite the recent massive price drop of the second most popular meme token.

SHIB returns as whales' biggest holding

According to the WhaleStats website that tracks down the 100 largest wallets on various chains, including Ethereum and BNB Chain, Shiba Inu is now again the biggest token by USD value.

Ethereum whales' SHIB holdings have again returned above the $500 million level. As of this writing, whales own $525,200,856 worth of Shiba. This represents 48,674,778,127,896 Shiba Inu and 13.55% of the whales' comprised portfolio.

Whales grab most-traded token, MATIC

WhaleStats data also shows that in the past 24 hours, top investors on the Ethereum network have acquired a cumulative 17,108,822 MATIC, which equals $10,348,876 in fiat.

Buying that amount of MATIC has taken four transfers. In the meantime, while SHIB is the largest holding by USD value, Polygon's native coin, MATIC, has become the most-traded cryptocurrency for the largest 100 whales.