Mastercard CEO Says Bitcoin Makes People “Scared”

News
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 17:38
Alex Dovbnya
Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga takes a dig at Bitcoin while praising CBDCs
Mastercard CEO Says Bitcoin Makes People “Scared”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga took a swipe at Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, during the virtual FORTUNE Global Forum on Oct. 27.   

Banga prefers central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) over Bitcoin since he believes that they are better at improving financial inclusion around the globe. 

The influential executive maintains that volatile cryptocurrencies in the likes of Bitcoin are not inclusive, adding that that their wild swings actually make people “scared”:

“Can you image someone who is financially excluded trading in a way to get included through a currency that could cost the equivalent of two Coca-Cola bottles today and 21 tomorrow? That's not a way to get them (included). That's a way to make them scared of the financial system"

A long-time crypto critic

This is not the first time that Banga attacked Bitcoin. In October 2017, he described all cryptocurrencies that are beyond the control of governments as “junk.”

Back then, he offered a water bottle analogy to explain why Bitcoin cannot function as a viable currency because of its volatility while also taking issue with its illegal use cases:     

“If I pay for a bottle of water in Bitcoin, one day it is two bottles for a Bitcoin the other day it is 9,000 bottles. This does not work. Any currency needs stability and transparency, otherwise you will get all the illegal activities in the world.”

After becoming one of the founding members of the Libra Association, Mastercard eventually abandoned it in February due to regulatory pressure.    

Related Visa, Mastercard, Paypal Among First Companies to Back Facebook’s Cryptocurrency
Related
Visa, Mastercard, Paypal Among First Companies to Back Facebook’s Cryptocurrency

CBDCs threaten Bitcoin

With 80 percent of all central banks exploring CBDCs, government-issued digital currencies potentially replacing Bitcoin has become a predominant bearish narrative.

As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao opined that Bitcoin would only be threatened by a “more open” and “more free” CBDCs:

“If the government pushes another cryptocurrency that is ever more open, more free, has less restrictions than Bitcoin, and is faster and cheaper to use, then that would threaten Bitcoin, but that is good for the industry. It’s just something better than Bitcoin.”

In September, Mastercard introduced a platform for testing CBDCs in a virtual environment that is already being utilized by some central banks.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Ripple CEO Criticizes PayPal’s Move Into Crypto Ripple CEO Criticizes PayPal’s Move Into Crypto
News
5 days ago

Ripple CEO Criticizes PayPal’s Move Into Crypto

Alex Dovbnya
325.2 Mln XRP Moved by Ripple and Binance, While Biggest ODL Partner Faces Regulatory Issues 325.2 Mln XRP Moved by Ripple and Binance, While Biggest ODL Partner Faces Regulatory Issues
News
4 days ago

325.2 Mln XRP Moved by Ripple and Binance, While Biggest ODL Partner Faces Regulatory Issues

Yuri Molchan
Ethereum's Perpetual Swap Volume Crashes as Top Altcoin Continues to Lag Behind Bitcoin Ethereum's Perpetual Swap Volume Crashes as Top Altcoin Continues to Lag Behind Bitcoin
News
1 day ago

Ethereum's Perpetual Swap Volume Crashes as Top Altcoin Continues to Lag Behind Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya