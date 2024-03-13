Advertisement
AD

Massive Bitcoin Whale With 8,500 BTC Hits Jackpot as Price Hits $73,000

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Gigantic BTC whale hits $217 million jackpot on Bitcoin as prices surge
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 11:16
Massive Bitcoin Whale With 8,500 BTC Hits Jackpot as Price Hits $73,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency, continues to gain attention with its relentless surge in value, captivating investors worldwide. In a recent turn of events, the cryptocurrency market witnessed an extraordinary feat as a massive Bitcoin whale, who owned a staggering 8,500 BTC, hit millions of dollars in jackpot as Bitcoin's price rose.

Advertisement

Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, reports on a whale who struck a massive $217 million jackpot on Bitcoin as prices surged.

The whale began accumulating BTC on Aug. 24, 2023 and withdrew 8,500 BTC worth $279 million from Binance at an average price of $32,854. Withdrawals from cryptocurrency exchanges show an intention to buy, but deposits to cryptocurrency exchanges may signal an intent to sell.

According to the information provided, the whale owned 8,500 BTC as of Aug. 24, 2023. As Bitcoin's price increased, the whale deposited or sold 4,300 BTC worth $183 million into Binance at an average price of $43,534. A few hours ago, the whale deposited or sold 100 BTC worth $7.22 million into Binance again to take profits.

Related
$46,000,000,000: Bitcoin Smashes Big Milestone Besides ATH

The whale currently owns 4,300 BTC, which is worth $313 million at current rates, and has a total profit of $217 million.

With a massive stash of 4,300 BTC left, questions remain about the whale's next move. Will they cash out and take their winnings, or will they continue to hold on in anticipation of even higher valuations? Only time will tell.

Bitcoin hits new all-time highs above $73,000

Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $73,709 (on Coinbase) against the U.S. dollar, ushering in price discovery and bringing investor sentiment closer to euphoria.

Numerous data points to a striking resemblance to previous ATH breakouts, with a wealth transfer from old HODLers to new investors and speculators already occurring.

Related
Who Bought 4,192 BTC? Bitcoin Smashes ATH Amid Huge Crypto Purchase

At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands at $73,254, up 1.74% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin regained the $73,000 level after the bulls' first attempt at this level was foiled by the bears.

Bitcoin slipped nearly 6% shortly after reaching highs of $73,027 in Tuesday's trading session before the bulls regained control. 

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk’s Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Lex Fridman And X Community
2024/03/13 11:13
Elon Musk’s Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Lex Fridman And X Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Next Parabolic Run, Say Analysts
2024/03/13 11:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Next Parabolic Run, Say Analysts
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Massive 277K New Retail HODLers, Why Sentiment Shifted
2024/03/13 11:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Massive 277K New Retail HODLers, Why Sentiment Shifted
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference 2024 Unveils First Look at All-Star Speakers
DeFi Platform Algotech Raises $250,000 in a Single Day to Cross $2M Presale Milestone
Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Massive Bitcoin Whale With 8,500 BTC Hits Jackpot as Price Hits $73,000
Elon Musk’s Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Lex Fridman And X Community
Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Next Parabolic Run, Say Analysts
Show all