Massive 1 Trillion PEPE Coin Sell-Off: Alleged Insider Dumps Meme Coin

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 10:07
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto insider's massive sell-off plunges Pepe coin (PEPE) and raises concerns about meme coin market
Massive 1 Trillion PEPE Coin Sell-Off: Alleged Insider Dumps Meme Coin
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Lookonchain, a prominent crypto intelligence project, recently reported a staggering development as address "0x1497" has allegedly sold off a mind-boggling 972,84 billion PEPE coins for 514 ETH, equivalent to a substantial $848,000. The transaction took place earlier today, with the selling price of each PEPE coin standing at $0.0000008718.

Related
Pepe (PEPE) Suddenly Jumps 7% as Whale Snaps up Trillions of Tokens

The sale has prompted Lookonchain to raise suspicions about the involvement of a potential insider from the Pepe coin side. Evidence supporting this theory stems from a previous incident in April, preceding the infamous meme coin saga.

During that time, the same address received 0.58 ETH from FixedFloat crypto exchange and swiftly utilized 0.027 ETH, around $58, to purchase a staggering 2.27 trillion PEPE coins within a mere 10 minutes of the coin's initial trading phase.

PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Following the alleged insider's recent sell-off, PEPE has experienced a further decline in value, plummeting an additional 2%. At certain moments, the decline exceeded 5%, casting a dark shadow over the coin's future prospects. In the broader context, PEPE coin has witnessed a downward trajectory for the past 40 days, reaching its peak at 0.0000045 after news of its listing on Binance, the largest crypto exchange. Since then, the coin has endured a disheartening 81% loss in value.

Related
PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why

As for now, a significant concentration of PEPE tokens lies in whale addresses, comprising 41.73% of the total token supply, hints IntoTheBlock data. These whale addresses hold at least 1% of the overall PEPE coin circulation, further highlighting the potential impact of insider activity on the market.

#PEPE Coin #PEPE #Memecoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Uniswap (UNI) up 4% as Crypto Bloodbath Widens, Here's Why
06/15/2023 - 09:52
Uniswap (UNI) up 4% as Crypto Bloodbath Widens, Here's Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Crypto Prices Plummet Again; Here's Why
06/15/2023 - 09:29
Crypto Prices Plummet Again; Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP's Price Behavior Has Silver Lining
06/15/2023 - 08:44
XRP's Price Behavior Has Silver Lining
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan