Massive 1 Trillion PEPE Coin Sell-Off: Alleged Insider Dumps Meme Coin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Lookonchain, a prominent crypto intelligence project, recently reported a staggering development as address "0x1497" has allegedly sold off a mind-boggling 972,84 billion PEPE coins for 514 ETH, equivalent to a substantial $848,000. The transaction took place earlier today, with the selling price of each PEPE coin standing at $0.0000008718.

The sale has prompted Lookonchain to raise suspicions about the involvement of a potential insider from the Pepe coin side. Evidence supporting this theory stems from a previous incident in April, preceding the infamous meme coin saga.

During that time, the same address received 0.58 ETH from FixedFloat crypto exchange and swiftly utilized 0.027 ETH, around $58, to purchase a staggering 2.27 trillion PEPE coins within a mere 10 minutes of the coin's initial trading phase.

PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Following the alleged insider's recent sell-off, PEPE has experienced a further decline in value, plummeting an additional 2%. At certain moments, the decline exceeded 5%, casting a dark shadow over the coin's future prospects. In the broader context, PEPE coin has witnessed a downward trajectory for the past 40 days, reaching its peak at 0.0000045 after news of its listing on Binance, the largest crypto exchange. Since then, the coin has endured a disheartening 81% loss in value.

As for now, a significant concentration of PEPE tokens lies in whale addresses, comprising 41.73% of the total token supply, hints IntoTheBlock data. These whale addresses hold at least 1% of the overall PEPE coin circulation, further highlighting the potential impact of insider activity on the market.