Mars4 NFT Platform Launches Martians888 Art Contest for Everyone with $35,000 at Stake

Every amateur can create his/her first non-fungible token and compete for prizes

Mars4 Metaverse, a unique platform that allows crypto owners to buy Mars terrain land plots as non-fungible tokens, initiates one of the largest contests in the history of the NFT and GameFi segments.

Mars4 and Sketchar invite NFT enthusiasts to mint 888 avatars and to compete for $35,000

According to the official announcement shared by the Mars4 NFT-focused team, it introduces the Martians888 Art Contest, a global NFT tournament.

In collaboration with Sketchar digital art ecosystem, it invites every enthusiast of Web3 art regardless of their level of painting skills to mint one of 888 unique Martians via the Sketchar application.

To join the competition, Internet users should just download the Sketchar app and tap the Martians icon in the Creative Hub module. Then, users can fill in the outline templates for their unique characters. Every character will be shared on the Martians888 drop.

The 888 best avatars will be chosen by a joint referendum of the Sketchar community and Mars4 executive team representatives, together with high-profile cryptocurrency and NFT experts.

The winners will share the $35,000 rewards pool. Besides that, their masterpieces will be promoted on Sketchar marketplace and other digitals collectible heavyweights.

How to buy land on Red Planet with NFTs

The 888 unique Martian Avatars minted by the winners will be included in Mars4 world as in-game characters. As such, every user can contribute to its eccentric metaverse.

Mars4 harnesses NASA data about the surface of Mars. Its team created thousands of NFTs. Each of them represents this or that plot of Mars' terrain.

As of Q4, 2021, 99.888 unique land plots are available for sale in the form of digital tokens.

Besides NFTs, a dual tokenomical design of this application also includes MARS4 dollars, a form of purpose-made stablecoins.