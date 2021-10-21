Mars Land NFTs Released on Ethereum, MARS4 Tokens Listed on Bittrex, Sushiswap

Here's how land plot on Mars can be obtained in a new-gen manner through NFT marketplace

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shortly after the release of an eccentric NFT-focused metaverse, the Mars Land project sees its core native utility asset, MARS4, listed by Tier 1 centralized exchange Bittrex and leading DEX SushiSwap (SUSHI).

Here's how NFT instruments allow crypto enthusiasts to purchase land on Mars

The Mars4 team behind Mars Land, a novel digital collectibles project, has modeled a 3D map of Mars' terrain based on the latest NASA data. The total area of Mars' terrain is divided into 99,888 tokenized plots.

Mars4 will be live on @BittrexGlobal in 24 hours‼️🎉



You can already deposit MARS4 tokens HERE 👇https://t.co/MjfjL7pXRX https://t.co/L0j8xBB50P — MARS4_me (@mars4_me) October 20, 2021

Then, the NFTs associated with segments of Mars Land are available for sale as non-fungible tokens. Mars Land NFTs are minted on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and can be utilized in various digital economic initiatives.

Namely, Mars NFTs can be locked for staking and utilized for liquidity mining; therefore, Mars Land NFTs evolved into a full-stack instrument of passive income for cryptocurrency enthusiasts with various levels of expertise.

Mars Land NFTs are released in batches; 10,000 tokens are listed per epoch. Starting from Epoch 1, 51% of the income generated is redistributed among current NFT holders. By mid-October, there are more than 50,000 NFTs in circulation.

MARS4 listed on CEXes and DEXes: Why is this crucial?

Mars Land adheres to a dual tokenomic design: its architecture includes NFTs and MARS4 dollars. In total, there are four billion MARS4 tokens in circulation.

MARS4 tokens are now available on Bittrex, a veteran centralized cryptocurrency trading ecosystem. Bittrex offers the widest range of assets amidst all CEXes working in the United States.

Also, MARS4 tokens can be purchased on leading Ethereum-based decentralized exchange, SushiSwap (SUSHI). On SushiSwap (SUSHI), MARS4 tokens can be staked as well.