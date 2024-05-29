Advertisement
    Major SHIB Celebrity Warning Issued by Meme Coin Team

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB team warns community against blindly trusting celebrities starting their own crypto projects
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 14:32
    Major SHIB Celebrity Warning Issued by Meme Coin Team
    A prominent representative of the Shiba Inu team, its marketing lead Lucie, has issued a crucial warning to the SHIB community.

    Lucie’s tweet is called “crypto and celebrities,” and it discussed the major issue of celebrities beginning their own cryptocurrency projects and offering the community to invest in them.

    "Crypto and celebrities" SHIB warning

    Lucie tweeted that while being a fan of various musicians and celebrities from show business, she was still stunned when they took a step toward the crypto space. Lucie shared that she had “an interesting chat with a friend” and then read a few posts on X. That made her feel that it was a good idea to step back, calm down and take a deep breath.

    The SHIB marketing expert pointed out that while it is “exciting to see familiar faces in the crypto space,” the SHIB army should be very careful and remember that not all business ventures of celebrities within the crypto space are trustworthy. “Some have a history of questionable behavior,” she added.

    Lucie made a point to emphasize that it is vitally important for the SHIB community to “stay wide and vigilant,” while remaining open and welcoming to these “new entrants” to the crypto space with their projects. It is important to DYOR, she stated, DYOR meaning “do your own research” – a popular acronym within the crypto community.

    The SHIB marketing lead also reminded her X audience that “memes can be fun, but they can also go bad quickly,” and she recommended investing only what they can afford to lose.

    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 07:58
    Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Issues Bullish SHIB Message As SHIB Jumps 19.3%
    Yuri Molchan

    Shytoshi Kusama makes comeback on X

    Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has returned after a week’s absence to the X social media platform to support the SHIB community’s enthusiasm. He published two bullish tweets, addressing the current state of the cryptocurrency market.

    Last week, Kusama congratulated “SHIB frens at Ethereum” on the preliminary approval of spot Ethereum ETFs, raising speculation on how this could impact the future of SHIB – whether it would just “pave the way for SHIB” or, perhaps, open the way for SHIB ETFs in the future.

    Earlier today, prominent Bitcoin supporter Anthony Pompliano said during his appearance on Fox Business that Wall Street companies might start filing for ETFs based on other coins this year.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
    Yuri Molchan
