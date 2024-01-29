Advertisement
AD

Major FED Decision to Affect Crypto Market in Two Days

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
First major financial decision by Federal Reserve expected to shake up market
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 8:57
Major FED Decision to Affect Crypto Market in Two Days
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market is bracing itself as the Federal Reserve gears up to announce its first interest rate decision of 2024. The whispers from the CME about a 96.9% chance to keep interest rates unchanged are causing ripples. Yet, with the second decision in March casting a 47% shadow of a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps), investors are on edge. Adding to the economic fervor, the United States is set to release the January unemployment rate, which could further sway market sentiment.

Advertisement

The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates is a critical economic lever that traditionally influences traditional markets and, as has been seen, the cryptocurrency market as well. An unchanged interest rate could maintain the status quo, possibly keeping investment steady in assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

A cut, however, could signal economic caution, potentially reducing the attractiveness of risk assets like cryptocurrencies or, conversely, could lead investors to seek higher returns in the crypto market if traditional investments falter.

https://www.tradingview.com/
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the Bitcoin chart, there is a distinctive "war" between the bulls and bears. The immediate resistance level to watch is around the $42,500 mark, which Bitcoin has been testing recently. This level is crucial because a decisive close above it could signal increasing bullish momentum. On the downside, the support level at approximately $39,528, aligning with a psychological round number and a previous area of interest, is one that traders are likely to defend vigorously.

Related
Solana-Based Meme Coin Surges 30% and Surpasses Shiba Inu in Trading Volume

The upcoming Fed decision could serve as a catalyst for Bitcoin's next big move. If interest rates remain unchanged, Bitcoin could continue to test the resistance level, and a break above could confirm a bullish reversal. However, should rates decrease, Bitcoin's reaction might be even more unpredictable.

#Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep
2024/01/29 11:04
Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image China's Financial Giant Files First-Ever Bitcoin Spot ETF Application in Hong Kong
2024/01/29 10:41
China's Financial Giant Files First-Ever Bitcoin Spot ETF Application in Hong Kong
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image $1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators
2024/01/29 09:45
$1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep
China's Financial Giant Files First-Ever Bitcoin Spot ETF Application in Hong Kong
$1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators
Show all