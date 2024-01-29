Major FED Decision to Affect Crypto Market in Two Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is bracing itself as the Federal Reserve gears up to announce its first interest rate decision of 2024. The whispers from the CME about a 96.9% chance to keep interest rates unchanged are causing ripples. Yet, with the second decision in March casting a 47% shadow of a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps), investors are on edge. Adding to the economic fervor, the United States is set to release the January unemployment rate, which could further sway market sentiment.

The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates is a critical economic lever that traditionally influences traditional markets and, as has been seen, the cryptocurrency market as well. An unchanged interest rate could maintain the status quo, possibly keeping investment steady in assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A cut, however, could signal economic caution, potentially reducing the attractiveness of risk assets like cryptocurrencies or, conversely, could lead investors to seek higher returns in the crypto market if traditional investments falter.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the Bitcoin chart, there is a distinctive "war" between the bulls and bears. The immediate resistance level to watch is around the $42,500 mark, which Bitcoin has been testing recently. This level is crucial because a decisive close above it could signal increasing bullish momentum. On the downside, the support level at approximately $39,528, aligning with a psychological round number and a previous area of interest, is one that traders are likely to defend vigorously.

The upcoming Fed decision could serve as a catalyst for Bitcoin's next big move. If interest rates remain unchanged, Bitcoin could continue to test the resistance level, and a break above could confirm a bullish reversal. However, should rates decrease, Bitcoin's reaction might be even more unpredictable.