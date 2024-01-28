Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
David Marcus, former executive at Meta, forecasts that Bitcoin could soon become primary currency for AI agents
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 13:55
Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

David Marcus, a former executive at Meta (formerly Facebook), predicted a significant shift in the realm of digital currency and artificial intelligence.

Marcus, known for his insights into the tech industry, predicted that Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, could become the default medium of exchange for AI agents.

Understanding role of Bitcoin in AI transactions

David Marcus' statement posits that Bitcoin's smallest unit, "sats" (short for satoshis), could emerge as the 24/7 default neutral, native value exchange asset for AI agents.

This means that AI agents, which are programmed to perform automated tasks, could use Bitcoin for real-time transactions, leveraging the cryptocurrency's decentralized and borderless nature.

Marcus further explains that these transactions would be net settled in real time on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, a Layer-2 payment protocol designed to facilitate instant, low-cost Bitcoin transactions.

Related
Uniswap Topped by Solana's Jupiter

The integration of AI and Bitcoin could lead to a new era of automated financial transactions, where AI agents handle microtransactions seamlessly, converting to fiat currencies when necessary, for minimal fees.

This concept underscores the potential for cryptocurrencies to revolutionize not just human financial interactions but also those conducted by AI.

Endorsements from tech luminaries

The idea of AI agents using Bitcoin as a native currency is not just a solo prediction by Marcus. It has also found resonance with other tech visionaries, including Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of the technology behemoth Palantir.

Lonsdale recently echoed a similar sentiment on social media, stating, "There is one type of #bitcoin buyer that could be very important, AI agents. AI will use crypto to coordinate."

This support from a leading figure in the tech industry adds weight to the notion that the future of AI and cryptocurrencies is closely intertwined.

#Bitcoin News #AI #Facebook
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes 36% Growth in February, If Price History Is Right
2024/01/28 13:52
Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes 36% Growth in February, If Price History Is Right
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Price History Signals Double-Digit Growth in February
2024/01/28 13:52
Bitcoin Price History Signals Double-Digit Growth in February
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Most Important' Period for Bitcoin (BTC) Traders, Highlighted by Skew Analytics
2024/01/28 13:52
'Most Important' Period for Bitcoin (BTC) Traders, Highlighted by Skew Analytics
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Wooooo! Coin Announces Major Milestones with Listings on MEXC and Bitmart
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts
Cardano (ADA) Price Eyes 36% Growth in February, If Price History Is Right
Bitcoin Price History Signals Double-Digit Growth in February
Show all