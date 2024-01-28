Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts

Advertisement

David Marcus, a former executive at Meta (formerly Facebook), predicted a significant shift in the realm of digital currency and artificial intelligence.

Marcus, known for his insights into the tech industry, predicted that Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, could become the default medium of exchange for AI agents.

Understanding role of Bitcoin in AI transactions

David Marcus' statement posits that Bitcoin's smallest unit, "sats" (short for satoshis), could emerge as the 24/7 default neutral, native value exchange asset for AI agents.

This means that AI agents, which are programmed to perform automated tasks, could use Bitcoin for real-time transactions, leveraging the cryptocurrency's decentralized and borderless nature.

Marcus further explains that these transactions would be net settled in real time on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, a Layer-2 payment protocol designed to facilitate instant, low-cost Bitcoin transactions.

The integration of AI and Bitcoin could lead to a new era of automated financial transactions, where AI agents handle microtransactions seamlessly, converting to fiat currencies when necessary, for minimal fees.

This concept underscores the potential for cryptocurrencies to revolutionize not just human financial interactions but also those conducted by AI.

Endorsements from tech luminaries

The idea of AI agents using Bitcoin as a native currency is not just a solo prediction by Marcus. It has also found resonance with other tech visionaries, including Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of the technology behemoth Palantir.

Lonsdale recently echoed a similar sentiment on social media, stating, "There is one type of #bitcoin buyer that could be very important, AI agents. AI will use crypto to coordinate."

This support from a leading figure in the tech industry adds weight to the notion that the future of AI and cryptocurrencies is closely intertwined.