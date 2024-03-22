    Major Cardano Update: What's New in World of ADA?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) soars with major updates, here's what you need to know
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 16:40
    Major Cardano Update: What's New in World of ADA?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    In a recent unveiling, IOHK, the developmental powerhouse behind Cardano (ADA), released an update showcasing significant strides in the project's evolution. The report illuminates a series of critical enhancements spanning multiple domains, offering a glimpse into Cardano's future trajectory as a crypto project first of all.

    In recent weeks, IOHK's site reliability engineering team has embarked on a rigorous regimen of optimization and maintenance, deploying cardano-node v.8.9.0 across all environments and introducing a new snapshotting module for database synchronization - a feature poised to redefine operational efficiency.

    Simultaneously, the consensus team has spearheaded transformative developments, introducing an alternative interface for file system operations, aimed at improving efficiency and flexibility, particularly in storage-related tasks.

    Across the Plutus domain, rigorous optimization initiatives have yielded remarkable dividends, with the integration of a new optimization pass for Untyped Plutus Core UPLC heralding a new era of performance optimization. Coupled with the other documentation enhancements, these endeavors signify resolute dedication to fostering a user-centric ecosystem of sophistication.

    ""
    Source: IOHK

    Hydra and Mithril

    In parallel, the Hydra team has navigated complex terrain, aligning specifications with incremental de-commit implementations and fortifying testing frameworks to ensure the utmost robustness and reliability of Cardano blockchain.

    The Mithril team's relentless pursuit of excellence has yielded substantial progress, with focused efforts on certifying Cardano transactions within Mithril networks, addressing scalability concerns and enhancing user interfaces to deliver a seamless user experience.

    ""
    Source: Santiment

    Santiment's recent analysis further underscores Cardano's ascension, reaffirming its position among the vanguard of development-intensive crypto projects. With ADA demonstrating one of the highest levels of development activity in the crypto space, according to recent data, this update reaffirms Cardano's position as a prominent blockchain project.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

