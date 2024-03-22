    Cardano (ADA) Price Holds Key Level: Two Scenarios on What Happens Next

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Amid recent crypto market turmoil, Cardano (ADA) stands tall, delivering bullish outlook as it defends crucial support level
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 10:57
    Amid the recent turbulence on the crypto market, Cardano (ADA) emerges as a beacon of resilience, offering a bullish outlook as it defends a crucial support level. Over the past week, the crypto market witnessed significant turmoil, with its total capitalization plummeting by more than 17%, shedding a staggering $465 billion in just six days.

    During this tumultuous period, Bitcoin dipped below $62,000, Ethereum experienced a notable decline and various altcoins suffered losses of varying magnitudes. Notably, Cardano faced a 27% drop, reaching a low of $0.5689, breaching a vital support zone at $0.62 per ADA.

    However, in a promising turn of events, Cardano's price action began to improve on Wednesday, signaling a potential reversal. Currently trading at $0.635, ADA has exhibited resilience, with investors actively buying back any dips toward the support level. Analysts suggest that as long as Cardano maintains consolidation above this crucial level across multiple time frames, bullish sentiment will prevail.

    Source: TradingView

    Nevertheless, uncertainties linger, with two plausible scenarios unfolding for ADA. First, Cardano may consolidate around its current levels, accumulating strength before resuming its upward trajectory. Alternatively, a failure to hold the support level could trigger a further downside, potentially leading to ADA being sold off, with prices testing support levels as low as $0.5 or even $0.4.

    Despite the market's volatility, Cardano stands out among the top 10 tokens, offering a clearer picture amid the chaos. As the crypto market navigates choppy waters these days, Cardano's action to defend the crucial level underscores increased investor interest and the potential for future gains.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

