Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Stuns With Seven-Year Prediction, But It's Not on ADA

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, makes bold prediction that transcends boundaries of blockchain technology
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 15:10
Cardano Founder Stuns With Seven-Year Prediction, But It's Not on ADA
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a rather unexpected statement, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has made a bold prediction that transcends the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, this prediction does not revolve around Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, but rather delves into the realm of computational power and artificial intelligence.

Hoskinson stunned his 982,300 followers on X with his forecast that by the year 2030, users will have the capability to run a model 1,000 times more powerful than Mixtral on a standard gaming PC. This prediction hinges on the convergence of specialized hardware and advanced model optimization techniques, ushering in a new era of computing power.

Mixtral, noted for its cutting-edge AI capabilities, is currently one of the most powerful models available, requiring vast processing resources to function properly. However, Hoskinson's vision suggests a change in the computing landscape, with even the typical user capable of running complex models traditionally reserved for supercomputers.

Related
Cardano Founder Unveils Mystery Behind Cardano (ADA) Success

Hoskinson, who continues to display interest in AI, previously made a prediction that by the end of the year, highly optimized, fully open-source models that can run locally and be modified on personal data would emerge as a result of recent AI advances. He believes that this will usher in the era of cognitive agents and forever alter the business landscape.

Cardano making giant strides in developments

At the week's start, IntoTheBlock reported that Cardano was leading in developer activity among the top L1s, consistently delivering the highest number of weekly commits.

In the past week, node v.8.9.0 was released, introducing Genesis Lite bootstrap peers. This version fixes a small bug in the dynamic block forging logic and also includes some overall improvements. Also, work is being done to implement a data type to certify Cardano transactions within Mithril networks.

Related
Cardano Founder Hints at Major Network Advancement: Details

At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.84% in the last 24 hours to $0.611. Crypto analyst Ali expects ADA to consolidate in the $0.55 to $0.80 range in the coming weeks if the fractal that played out between 2018 and 2021 continues. Following this consolidation, ADA may have a breakout to highs of $1.70, followed by another period of consolidation, paving the way for a breakout to the $5 level.

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) 96% Whale Volume Boost Hints Something Big Is Coming
2024/03/20 15:17
Dogecoin (DOGE) 96% Whale Volume Boost Hints Something Big Is Coming
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Here's When Ethereum Might Rally: Top Binance Trader
2024/03/20 15:17
Here's When Ethereum Might Rally: Top Binance Trader
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin Open Interest Nears $1 Billion as Price Goes Up
2024/03/20 15:17
Dogecoin Open Interest Nears $1 Billion as Price Goes Up
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Memeinator Presale Enters Into Final Stage With Over 96% Tokens Sold
Latin American Blockchain Platform Patex Seals a Cooperation with Iconic Brazilian Footballer Roberto Carlos
zbyte’s SDK Launch: Igniting a New Era in Web3 Growth and Mass Adoption for Creators
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Stuns With Seven-Year Prediction, But It's Not on ADA
Dogecoin (DOGE) 96% Whale Volume Boost Hints Something Big Is Coming
Here's When Ethereum Might Rally: Top Binance Trader
Show all
Advertisement
AD