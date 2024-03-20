Cardano Founder Stuns With Seven-Year Prediction, But It's Not on ADA

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a rather unexpected statement, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has made a bold prediction that transcends the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Surprisingly, this prediction does not revolve around Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, but rather delves into the realm of computational power and artificial intelligence.

Hoskinson stunned his 982,300 followers on X with his forecast that by the year 2030, users will have the capability to run a model 1,000 times more powerful than Mixtral on a standard gaming PC. This prediction hinges on the convergence of specialized hardware and advanced model optimization techniques, ushering in a new era of computing power.

Here's my prediction, by 2030 we will be able to run a model 1000x more power than Mixtral on a gaming PC due to specialized hardware and model optimization — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 20, 2024

Mixtral, noted for its cutting-edge AI capabilities, is currently one of the most powerful models available, requiring vast processing resources to function properly. However, Hoskinson's vision suggests a change in the computing landscape, with even the typical user capable of running complex models traditionally reserved for supercomputers.

Hoskinson, who continues to display interest in AI, previously made a prediction that by the end of the year, highly optimized, fully open-source models that can run locally and be modified on personal data would emerge as a result of recent AI advances. He believes that this will usher in the era of cognitive agents and forever alter the business landscape.

Cardano making giant strides in developments

At the week's start, IntoTheBlock reported that Cardano was leading in developer activity among the top L1s, consistently delivering the highest number of weekly commits.

In the past week, node v.8.9.0 was released, introducing Genesis Lite bootstrap peers. This version fixes a small bug in the dynamic block forging logic and also includes some overall improvements. Also, work is being done to implement a data type to certify Cardano transactions within Mithril networks.

At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.84% in the last 24 hours to $0.611. Crypto analyst Ali expects ADA to consolidate in the $0.55 to $0.80 range in the coming weeks if the fractal that played out between 2018 and 2021 continues. Following this consolidation, ADA may have a breakout to highs of $1.70, followed by another period of consolidation, paving the way for a breakout to the $5 level.