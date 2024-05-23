Major Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Eyes Epic 21.6% Pump

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The meme cryptocurrency SNEK, one of the largest assets on the Cardano blockchain, has seen a significant surge this week, adding over 20% to its value. The price of SNEK, known for its snake mascot, rose from 0.00227 ADA to 0.00277 ADA since Monday.

This price increase has pushed SNEK's market capitalization to 203.74 million ADA, equivalent to $97.56 million. Currently, the token ranks as the third largest asset in the Cardano ecosystem, trailing only behind WorldMobile (WMT) and SingularityNET (AGIX).

SNEK promotes itself as "the chillest meme coin on Cardano," with a mission of fostering community growth, advancing decentralized finance within the Cardano network and rewarding its holders.

In recent years, SNEK has garnered significant support from the Cardano community. This support underscores the coin's popularity, even catching the attention of Charles Hoskinson.

$SNEK isss back above ₳200,000,000 Market Cap 🎉🔥 — Snek 🐍 (@snek) May 22, 2024

SNEK price outlook

However, despite its growing popularity and substantial market cap, SNEK has yet to be listed on major exchanges like Binance or OKX. The absence of listings on these major exchanges may be seen as an unrealized trigger for the price.

The recent price surge appears to be fueled by the broader meme coin mania sweeping the cryptocurrency market. As meme cryptocurrencies inspired by various animals have seen triple-digit growth, SNEK has stealthily made its presence felt, suggesting that its rise may be just beginning.

The SNEK price chart indicates a pattern of increasingly higher lows, hinting at a bullish trend as it approaches a key resistance level against ADA. If current market sentiment continues, it could drive more Cardano token holders to invest in SNEK, potentially amplifying its recent 21.6% rise.