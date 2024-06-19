Advertisement
    This Could Be "Rocket Fuel" For XRP and Cardano (ADA)

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP and Cardano (ADA) could be on the cusp of a short squeeze
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 19:44
    This Could Be "Rocket Fuel" For XRP and Cardano (ADA)
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment, XRP, and Cardano (ADA) are among the most heavily-shorted cryptocurrencies following their recent relief bounces.   

    The firm has stated that this could potentially be a good sign for the bulls since liquidated shorts could act as "rocket fuel" for sustained price increases.  

    A "short squeeze" occurs when a large number of holders are betting against a certain cryptocurrency, causing a significant imbalance between supply and demand. 

    As reported by U.Today, the XRP cryptocurrency recently managed to decouple from Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency. On July 17, it gained as much as 7% against the crypto king while also outperforming the entire top 100. 

    Meanwhile, ADA is benefiting from the hype surrounding the upcoming launch of the "Chang" hard fork that will start a new era with decentralized governance. As reported by U.Today, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stated that this would be the biggest milestone in the history of the proof-of-stake network as well as the broader cryptocurrency industry.  

    XRP and ADA are currently in 8th and 11th places by market value after surging 3.7% and 4.7% over the past 24 hours, respectively.  

    So far, the aforementioned cryptocurrencies have not experienced substantial volatility. Coinglass data shows that $1.02 million worth of XRP and $217,830 worth of ADA have been liquidated in one day. However, these liquidations could grow substantially if aggressive shorting continues. A rapid rise in price caused by a short squeeze could cause a cascade of liquidations. 

    #Cardano News #XRP
