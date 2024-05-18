Advertisement
    Magic Square Launches Fundraising Platform for Web3 Projects

    Dan Burgin
    Binance Labs-backed Magic Square launching IDO platform
    Sat, 18/05/2024 - 15:03
    Magic Square Launches Fundraising Platform for Web3 Projects
    Magic Square, a leading Web3 App Store boasting a robust community of over 4.5 million users, has announced the launch of its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platform, Magic Launchpad. The platform not only facilitates fundraising for projects but also revolutionizes community growth within the Magic Square ecosystem.

    The platform offers various IDO formats, allowing users to stake SQR tokens to earn allocation points and participate in whitelist events or private rounds. Additionally, the Road-to-IDO campaign precedes each IDO, enabling users to earn token rewards by engaging with the project's community and platform.

    Andrey Nayman, the founder and CEO of Magic Square, stated, "By deeply integrating with Magic Square's existing infrastructure, we are poised to redefine how early-stage projects raise funds and gain support in the Web3 ecosystem."

    The first IDO on Magic Launchpad will feature Storm Trade, an innovative perpetual DEX on the TON blockchain, supported by Ton Ventures. Storm Trade offers trading with up to 50x leverage directly through Telegram, emphasizing high-yield liquidity pools, social-fi elements and top-tier security.

    Magic Square, known as the first Web3 App Store, aims to address user acquisition challenges and foster meaningful interactions between users and projects.

    With over 4.5 million registered users and more than 1,300 apps and games listed, Magic Square's introduction of Magic Launchpad marks a significant step toward becoming a comprehensive solution for growth hacking and fundraising in the Web3 landscape.

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

