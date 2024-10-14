Advertisement
AD

    Lunex Network (LNEX) Introduces its New Pre-Sale Round as Toncoin (TON), TRON (TRX) Communities Discussing Upgrades

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Lunex Network (LNEX) pre-sale on-boards new participants
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 13:06
    Lunex Network (LNEX) Introduces its New Pre-Sale Round as Toncoin (TON), TRON (TRX) Communities Discussing Upgrades
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Pre-sale of Lunex Network (LNEX) is gaining more and more attention in recent times. These altcoins are poised for a notable surge as the year comes to an end.

    While TRON (TRX) is still recording a gradual increase, making higher highs and higher lows, Lunex Network is currently undergoing its presale phase. 

    Lunex Network offers new tooling for DEXes

    While a lot of other DEXs put their focus mainly on governance tokens or liquidity provider rewards, the revenue-sharing model of Lunex Network gives investors access to a portion of the weekly revenue generated by the platform.  

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $64K. Are Bulls in Control?

    Meanwhile, Lunex Network also prioritizes anonymity, bypassing the need for KYC checks and wallet connections which are usually common among other decentralized exchanges. This helps in fostering anonymous trading, boosting privacy and convenience for users of the Lunex Network platform, especially for those who wouldn’t want their activities monitored externally.

    Advertisement

    In stage 3 of the presale, the utility token for Lunex Network, LNEX, is presently selling for just $0.0015.  

    Toncoin (TON) might be getting closer to volatility phase

    Over the past year, the Toncoin price has surged by over 160% from $1.9 to $5.2. However, the price of Toncoin (TON) even rose to $8 in June before facing rejection after which it pulled back for a bit. Then in July, the Toncoin price retested the $8 mark again and was still unable to break above that resistance, hence resulting in increased bearish pressure.

    On the other hand, the price of Toncoin (TON) declined by more than 2% over the past month despite the initial bullish structure formed between the 2nd and 4th weeks of September that took the price of the altcoin above $6. 

    TRON (TRX) price looks optimistic for traders

    Over the past week, the TRON price has increased by over 1% from $0.156 to $0.159 although the price initially rose to $0.162 before facing bearish pressure around that resistance zone. Furthermore, the past month saw a little more increase in the TRON price. Rising from $0.152, the price of TRON (TRX) saw an uptick of over 4%.

    Furthermore, the TRON price chart shows a positive structure for the altcoin, which has been creating increasing highs and lows during the last thirty days. The public attitude toward TRON (TRX) has remained positive meanwhile since holders expect more rallies.

    Additionally, technical indicators display a strong buy signal for TRON (TRX) over the past week with the Oscillators showing a buy signal and the Moving Averages showing a strong buy signal. Meanwhile, the signal for the past month is also generally bullish.

    Amid the price fluctuations experienced by both Toncoin (TON) and TRON (TRX), holders who are seeking alternative investments find Lunex Network (LNEX) to be worth considering.

    You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:

    Website: Lunex Network

    Telegram: Join Our Telegram Community

    TwitterFollow Us On X

    #Lunex Network
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 13:04
    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 12:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week: Details
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Community Issued Urgent Scam Alert, Here's What Happened
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week: Details
    XRP Rockets 366% to $1.1 Million in Weekly Fund Flows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD