Lunex Network (LNEX) Introduces its New Pre-Sale Round as Toncoin (TON), TRON (TRX) Communities Discussing Upgrades

Pre-sale of Lunex Network (LNEX) is gaining more and more attention in recent times. These altcoins are poised for a notable surge as the year comes to an end.

While TRON (TRX) is still recording a gradual increase, making higher highs and higher lows, Lunex Network is currently undergoing its presale phase.

Lunex Network offers new tooling for DEXes

While a lot of other DEXs put their focus mainly on governance tokens or liquidity provider rewards, the revenue-sharing model of Lunex Network gives investors access to a portion of the weekly revenue generated by the platform.

Meanwhile, Lunex Network also prioritizes anonymity, bypassing the need for KYC checks and wallet connections which are usually common among other decentralized exchanges. This helps in fostering anonymous trading, boosting privacy and convenience for users of the Lunex Network platform, especially for those who wouldn’t want their activities monitored externally.

In stage 3 of the presale, the utility token for Lunex Network, LNEX, is presently selling for just $0.0015.

Toncoin (TON) might be getting closer to volatility phase

Over the past year, the Toncoin price has surged by over 160% from $1.9 to $5.2. However, the price of Toncoin (TON) even rose to $8 in June before facing rejection after which it pulled back for a bit. Then in July, the Toncoin price retested the $8 mark again and was still unable to break above that resistance, hence resulting in increased bearish pressure.

On the other hand, the price of Toncoin (TON) declined by more than 2% over the past month despite the initial bullish structure formed between the 2nd and 4th weeks of September that took the price of the altcoin above $6.

TRON (TRX) price looks optimistic for traders

Over the past week, the TRON price has increased by over 1% from $0.156 to $0.159 although the price initially rose to $0.162 before facing bearish pressure around that resistance zone. Furthermore, the past month saw a little more increase in the TRON price. Rising from $0.152, the price of TRON (TRX) saw an uptick of over 4%.

Furthermore, the TRON price chart shows a positive structure for the altcoin, which has been creating increasing highs and lows during the last thirty days. The public attitude toward TRON (TRX) has remained positive meanwhile since holders expect more rallies.

Additionally, technical indicators display a strong buy signal for TRON (TRX) over the past week with the Oscillators showing a buy signal and the Moving Averages showing a strong buy signal. Meanwhile, the signal for the past month is also generally bullish.

Amid the price fluctuations experienced by both Toncoin (TON) and TRON (TRX), holders who are seeking alternative investments find Lunex Network (LNEX) to be worth considering.

