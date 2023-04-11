Lost Worlds to Unveil LOST.NYC Virtual Experience, DeGods Involved

DeLabs, studio behind DeGods and Y00Ts, will leverage Lost Worlds' developments for its DeNYC program

First-ever location-based NFT platform Lost Worlds is going to demonstrate its latest developments at the NFT.NYC conference in New York. DeGods creators DeLabs will also use the platform to run its unparalleled NFT experience.

LOST.NYC by Lost Worlds kicks off on major NFT conference

According to the official announcement shared by the Lost Worlds team, its LOST.NYC virtual immersive experience will be unveiled to the visitors of NFT.NYC, one of the most anticipated events in the segment of non-fungible tokens, GameFis and metaverses.

LOST.NYC will introduce real world objects to a 100% virtual environment. All NFTs will be associated with geo-tags: the team of Lost Worlds is attempting to bring a Pokemon-Go-like experience to the digital collectibles scene with location-based NFT minting.

Beyond this captivating experience, its visitors will get NFTs that make them able to claim limited editions of merch, entry tickets to real world events, exclusive NFT drops and so on.

Preparing for participation at NFT.NYC, Lost Worlds scored a number of partnerships with leaders of the Web3 applications segment. For instance, top move-to-earn app STEPN will have its running locations in the LOST.NYC environment.

DeGods creators to run DeNYC experience on Lost Worlds' platform with $100,000 in prizes

Also, legendary studio DeLabs, the creator of DeGods and Y00Ts, will be using Lost Worlds' virtual platform for its immersive experience. Its DeNYC multi-day program will include a landmark tour and treasure hunt with over $100,000 in its rewards pool.

The DeNYC experience will boast 500 mintable NFTs on Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. The list of notable buildings at DeNYC includes such globally known architectural objects as Grand Central, Empire State Building, Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge.

Last but not least, Lost Worlds has partnered with 23 renowned digital artists, including the likes of Derry Ainsworth, Gabe Weis, Cult Class and Anton Connolly. They will demonstrate their masterpieces as NFTs on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

The experiences and exhibitions will take place in New York April 11-14, 2023.