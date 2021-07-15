London Ethereum Network Update Is Getting Ready to Activate: What Do You Need to Know?

News
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 13:35
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Ethereum announces London network update
London Ethereum Network Update Is Getting Ready to Activate: What Do You Need to Know?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ethereum has announced a London update to its core network. Thus, the London hardfork is scheduled for August 2021. The relevant information appeared on the community's official blog.

This update, announced as Ethereum London, is awaited not only by many members of the cryptocurrency community but also by more software vendors and developers.

What is the main change?

The main change to EIP-1559 is to change the mechanism for calculating Ethereum transaction fees. This will be one of the biggest transformations the network has ever undertaken.

Ether is effectively the unit of account (cryptocurrency) on the Ethereum network, and transaction fees are charged for executing a transaction or implementing a smart contract on the network in the form of Ether, calculated using what is known as a "gas unit."

Their quantity depends on the power required to perform the transaction. The price of gas is calculated in Gwei or nanoeth (1 ETH = 1 billion Gwei / nanoeth). Gas, as a unit for calculating commissions, was created to separate the price of the computing power needed to perform a transaction from the price of the Ether itself.

What is the main purpose of EIP-1559?

Many users complain that the price of gas in the current grid structure is high, but the update is intended to change that.

Related
Ethereum Miner Balances Are on the Road to Recovery: Santiment

EIP-1559 is expected to improve network processing so, in essence, it will improve and expand the transaction capabilities of the Ethereum network.

The London update follows a smaller, Berlin one, but the developers have announced that the goal of EIP-1559 is not to reduce congestion on the ETH network, but rather to introduce the concept of "block flexibility."

Expectations

This means that theoretically the maximum capacity of the platform should be doubled. Moreover, miners were offered a 50 percent reduction in online valuation fees.

However, this was to be expected—expensive gas meant disproportionate profits. The London hardfork is really a stop on the road to Ethereum 2.0 and the transition from a proof of work (PoW) system to proof of stake (PoS).

#Ethereum News #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn graduated from Yale University with a focus on linguistics and philosophy. He has worked as a journalist-analyst for Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academically trained singer (baritone) and a composer. Alihuseyn has been involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field, considering blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing society. In this area, he has written several theoretical and analytical pieces.

article image Peter Brandt Says Institutions Are Mad at Themselves for Buying Bitcoin
07/15/2021 - 19:12

Peter Brandt Says Institutions Are Mad at Themselves for Buying Bitcoin

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image KuCoin Presents All-in-One Crypto Trading Ecosystem with Earning Instruments: Here’s How
07/15/2021 - 18:47

KuCoin Presents All-in-One Crypto Trading Ecosystem with Earning Instruments: Here’s How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Major RippleNet Partner Obtains Bank of Thailand Approval
07/15/2021 - 15:51

Major RippleNet Partner Obtains Bank of Thailand Approval
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov