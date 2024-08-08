    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent chartist Peter Brandt believes SOL is to make big price jump against ETH soon
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 12:45
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Legendary old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt has made it clear that he prefers Solana over Ethereum as a trading asset. He also made a bullish price prediction on the SOL/ETH pair.

    "SOL should gain 100% on ETH"

    Brandt published a SOL/ETH chart, on which Solana first dumped against ETH and then printed a recovery, regaining its former position.

    The chartist stated that he considers SOL a “clear winner” against ETH, which came inevitably. Brandt believes ETH to be “cumbersome, expensive, flawed, claims to be decentralized when its not,” while SOL is “user friendly, great foundation.”

    HOT Stories
    XRP Breaks Major $4 Billion Milestone in Millionaire Addresses
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement

    His prediction about SOL is that he expects SOL to gain 100% on ETH in the months ahead. Aside from Solana, Brandt also favors Bitcoin, and he made it clear in multiple tweets this year and previously too.

    In his earlier tweets this year, Peter Brandt criticized Ethereum, calling it centralized. However, he admitted that he still does not mind it as an asset since he is a trader. In the middle of June, the trading expert issued a bullish prediction on Ethereum, expecting the second largest cryptocurrency to soar above $5,600.

    Related
    John Lennon's Son Comments on Big Factor That Crashed Bitcoin
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 13:26
    John Lennon's Son Comments on Big Factor That Crashed Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Binance invests in Solayer

    Binance has recently also shown its preference toward Solana and projects based on it. According to a recent tweet of Chinese cryptocurrency blogger and journalist Colin Wu, Binance Labs has invested in a leading restaking network built on Solana — Solayer.

    Its launching phase 1 started less than 60 days ago, but Solayer has already grown to become one of the top biggest protocols on Solana, as per data shared by DefiLlama. This network has amassed more than $150 million in total value locked and has seen more than 70,000 unique deposit wallets join it.

    As for Binance itself, according to a recent tweet by the @lookonchain analytics account, since Aug. 5, the platform has attracted a whopping $2.4 billion in inflows — $1.33 billion worth of USDT and $519 million in USDC.

    The company’s CEO Richard Teng made a post about those large inflows earlier this week, pointing out that the $1.3 billion were received in merely 24 hours.

    #Peter Brandt #Solana #Ethereum #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 13:04
    XRP Breaks Major $4 Billion Milestone in Millionaire Addresses
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 12:50
    XRP Skyrockets 566% in Volume Amid Huge Ripple Win
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Breaks Major $4 Billion Milestone in Millionaire Addresses
    XRP Skyrockets 566% in Volume Amid Huge Ripple Win
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD