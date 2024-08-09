Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes 'Full Disclosure' on ETH

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Skilled commodity trader Peter Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the 1970s, is known for his support of Bitcoin and Solana.

He often criticizes ETH and used to slam XRP in the past. Now, he has taken to his account on the X platform to clarify this stance on Ethereum, making a “full disclosure.” It seems not as negative as it may seem.

Peter Brandt has also stated that he is looking for additional platforms to post his trading content on, since his negative opinion of X keeps growing.

"Full disclosure" on ETH

In his X post, Brandt made a “full disclosure to those who own/love ETH.” Known for his frequent jabs at the second largest digital currency, Peter Brandt, perhaps surprisingly, stated that his disdain to Ethereum is not as strong as it may seem from his X posts.

However, the trader pointed out that “ETHaholics” have been his worse trolls on the X platform. Therefore, he gets back at them whenever he gets a chance.

Full disclosure to those who own/love $ETH

I really do not dislike Ether as much as it appears on X

But the ETHaholics have been my worst trolls -- so I troll back every chance I get

What goes around comes around — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 8, 2024

Earlier this week, Brandt tweeted that he believes Solana became a “clear winner” against Ethereum, describing SOL as “user-friendly, great foundation” and ETH as “cumbersome, expensive, flawed, claims to be decentralized when it's not.” In the months ahead, he expects SOL to gain 100% on ETH.

Brandt seeks new platforms for publishing content

The trader also published another post, where he addressed all of his followers on X. Peter Brandt shared that he values his time, considering his growing age, and since he does not get much engagement with “real traders” on X, he seems to be getting disappointed with Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Brandt stated that X greatly reduced engagement on his tweets in November/December 2022 (when it was still called Twitter) and he has “solid data showing this to be the case.” The trading expert said that “X staff will not acknowledge this” nor will it “research the algorithms doing their dirty work.”

Hey followers on X (Twitter)

I may only have one to two years left with an outfacing presence on social media as a trader

I want to make the best of the time left for a generational transfer of knowledge

I am basically finding X a useless platform to have intelligent engagement… — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 9, 2024

Therefore, Brandt plans to continue sharing traders’ content with private members in a closed group. For this purpose, he is looking at such options as YouTube (for videos), public blog, Discord, Substack, LinkedIn and others, provided that he can get rid of trolls on them.