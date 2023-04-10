Legendary Trader John Bollinger Says Bitcoin (BTC) Squeeze Is Imminent

Mon, 04/10/2023 - 17:34
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Technical analyst John Bollinger, the creator of Bollinger Bands, recently suggested on Twitter that Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching a squeeze, indicating that a significant price movement may be imminent
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Says Bitcoin (BTC) Squeeze Is Imminent
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

John Bollinger, a prominent technical analyst and creator of Bollinger Bands, recently took to Twitter to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is on the verge of experiencing a squeeze.

In his tweet, Bollinger stated that the current bandwidth value for the flagship cryptocurrency is the lowest in 96 bars and, although he prefers a minimum of 125 periods, this should alert savvy traders of an impending change in the volatility regime.

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading at $29,188 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool that measures an asset's price volatility by plotting standard deviations above and below a moving average. When the bands contract or "squeeze," it typically indicates that a significant price movement, either up or down, is about to occur.

Related
Bitcoin Eyes $29,000 Milestone as US CPI Data Looms
In a follow-up tweet, Bollinger shared another view of the BTC squeeze using TrendSpider's multiple time frame analysis, revealing that a squeeze and expansion are already underway on the higher time frame, while a squeeze is setting up on the lower time frame.

This prediction comes after Bollinger's previous Twitter exchange with fellow analyst Bob Loukas, who noted that Bitcoin appeared to be "coiling and tightening" and building pressure. Bollinger agreed with the bullish sentiment, saying, "We are almost in a squeeze."

The anticipation of a Bollinger Bands squeeze implies that the cryptocurrency market could soon witness increased volatility and a significant price movement for Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #John Bollinger
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP on Verge of Massive Price Move: Here's Direction
04/10/2023 - 17:00
XRP on Verge of Massive Price Move: Here's Direction
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL) On-Chain Staking Now Supported on This Major Exchange: Details
04/10/2023 - 16:20
Solana (SOL) On-Chain Staking Now Supported on This Major Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Eyes $29,000 Milestone as US CPI Data Looms
04/10/2023 - 16:05
Bitcoin Eyes $29,000 Milestone as US CPI Data Looms
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya