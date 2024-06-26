Advertisement
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Legendary trader John Bollinger has identified key reversal pattern in Bitcoin's price, hinting at potential surge to highs
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 8:04
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Although the price of Bitcoin has managed to climb back above the $60,000 mark, it continues to hover near a key support level, testing the nerves of crypto enthusiasts and traders alike.

    After several days of massive price action, culminating in yesterday's rebound and the long-awaited greening of quotes, the crypto market has gone into its quieter trading mode, which means that its participants on both the bullish and bearish sides have taken a break to think about what's next. 

    Against this backdrop, new opinions and discussions began to emerge. John Bollinger, the legendary trader and creator of the popular Bollinger Line indicator, was not left out. 

    Thus, when asked for his opinion on the developing setup on the Bitcon price chart, Bollinger shared his insight, highlighting a two-bar reversal pattern at the lower Bollinger Band. This pattern, he believes, has occurred in a logical place and is likely to result in at least a bounce with the potential to test the highs once again.

    In fact, on the Bitcoin price chart that Bollinger attached to his prediction, you can see how clearly the price of the major cryptocurrency reversed in two daily candles near the lower band. 

    If the trader's prediction comes true, we can expect the major cryptocurrency to at least reach the upper band, which now stretches around $72,000 per BTC. Matter of fact, Bitcoin's all-time high, set earlier this spring, is also near this range.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

