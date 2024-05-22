Advertisement
    Legendary Peter Brandt Predicted Ethereum (ETH) Rally: What's Next?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Is next rally for Ethereum predetermined?
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 14:22
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The legend of trading outside of the cryptocurrency industry, Peter Brandt, revealed that he has been building a bullish case for Ethereum since May 17 and even included an action plan for buying. Unfortunately, he did not reveal what is going to happen with ETH in the future, nor did he provide additional details on his buying plan. That is why we will have to address the price chart we have right now.

    Obviously, Ethereum is ripping and tearing the market right now, with the price of the second-biggest cryptocurrency slicing through the $3,600 resistance like a knife through butter. One way or another, there is no base below the price, so keep in mind that any correction could turn into a substantial one.

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    With the breakthrough above $3,600, we should be ready for a stronger move up at around the 50-200 EMAs. But as we mentioned above, do not fall for the rapid price increase as prices after that are really unstable. Also, keep in mind that even Brandt's plan could include a bearish scenario in which Ether reverses around $4,000.

    However, with such rapid gains, the risk of a correction is always present. Ethereum's current price surge lacks a solid support base, meaning that any pullback could potentially lead to a significant drop. Traders should be cautious and consider setting stop-loss orders to protect their investments.

    By using RSI, we can determine whether or not Ethereum is entering the overbought zone. Unfortunately, for now, the indicator shows that Ether is on the verge of becoming overbought and potentially facing a reversal in the foreseeable future. Thus, if you are going long, make sure to avoid overleveraging existing positions. 

    In general, Brandt's bullishness on Ethereum around May 17 made some sense, considering ETH reaching the local support level of the 200 EMA, which acted as a springboard for it.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

