SHIB Burns Likely to Soar Once Shibarium Launches, SHIB Army Says, Here's Why

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 14:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
This major account of SHIB army reckons that launch of Shibarium is likely to spur Shiba Inu burns
SHIB Burns Likely to Soar Once Shibarium Launches, SHIB Army Says, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Per a recently published tweet by the official account of the Shib army news site (@theshibdream), they expect a massive rise in SHIB burn transactions once the long-anticipated Shibarium upgrade kicks off.

Here's how Shibarium will burn SHIB en masse

It was an opinion voiced as a comment on a tweet by prominent anonymous SHIB-themed account "SHIB Night." The latter stated that small SHIB burn hourly transactions, shared by the Shibburn tracker, are happening pretty often despite the bear market, which is dominating the crypto space at the moment.

Shibarium, aside from its other purposes, will be able to burn SHIB tokens by charging a certain transaction fee and then burning these fees, the way SHIB rival BabyDoge's developers are doing at the moment. It is this burn mechanism that was voiced by @theshibdream in his tweet above when they mentioned transactional burns of tokens on Shibarium.

Related
Newly Launched SHIB VIP Social Network Plans to Join Shibarium and SHIB Metaverse: Details

SHIB burn rate jumps, but not high

According to data published by Shibburn tracking service, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB army managed to remove 20,120,621 meme coins from circulation. Compared to the roughly 12,000,000 SHIB burned on Tuesday, the burn rate now is up 67.43%.

SHIBburnratehigh_00efrgeboi4uihr54
Image via Shibburn

The biggest burn transfer over this period of time carried 6,123,698 SHIB; otherwise, they did not exceed 3 million Shiba Inu.

Overall, the burn rate seems to somehow correlate with the price of SHIB. However, whereas the cheaper this coin becomes, the more SHIB should be burned, in reality it is the other way around.

Each new price drop of Shiba Inu causes burns of this popular meme coin to shrink in size. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000007987, dropping over 3% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Gains Unexpected Popularity Among This Group of Investors
12/28/2022 - 14:50
XRP Gains Unexpected Popularity Among This Group of Investors
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
12/28/2022 - 14:00
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image MicroStrategy Sells Portion of Bitcoin Holdings for the First Time
12/28/2022 - 13:57
MicroStrategy Sells Portion of Bitcoin Holdings for the First Time
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya