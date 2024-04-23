Advertisement
    Launch of the Fourth Epic Sat: Exclusive Auction Now Open at ViaBTC & CoinEx

    article image
    Guest Author
    ViaBTC has mined the 840,000th block, signaling the completion of Bitcoin's fourth halving
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 9:47
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    At 12:09 AM on April 20, 2024 UTC, ViaBTC successfully mined the 840,000th block. The emergence of this block marks the successful completion of the fourth Bitcoin halving. At the same time, the fourth epic sat also made its official debut.

    According to the Ordinals protocol, the first sat in each block's order is known as a rare sat. Based on Bitcoin's cyclical events, these rare sat are divided into six rarity levels: common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary, and mythic. Among these, the first sat mined in each halving event is designated as epic—a unique category with only 32 existing, corresponding to the 32 halvings Bitcoin will undergo. So far, only four epic sat have appeared, each holding significant collectible value.

    To celebrate the historical moment of Bitcoin's fourth halving, ViaBTC has decided to exclusively collaborate with CoinEx to auction the epic sat mined during this event. The auction has already started and will continue until April 26, 2024. Please note that the auction accepts only BTC as payment, and each bid must be at least 5% higher than the current highest bid. When the auction countdown ends, the highest bidder will win the item.

    Interested bidders are invited to join the auction by clicking on the following link: https://www.coinex.com/halving-block-auction.

    For more event details, please visit:

    ViaBTC official website: www.viabtc.com

    CoinEx official website: www.coinex.com

    #ViaBTC #CoinEx
