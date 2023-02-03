Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much

Fri, 02/03/2023 - 15:27
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
MicroStrategy recently announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial results
Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The largest public Bitcoin holder, MicroStrategy, reported its eighth straight quarterly loss, owing to bearish market conditions in the past year, 2022.

The enterprise software maker had amassed a stash of roughly 132,500 Bitcoin by the end of December, totaling about $2.2 billion. Since the end of the previous year, the value of its Bitcoin holdings has increased by about $850 million.

In its quarterly report, MicroStrategy claimed to have paid about $42.8 million in cash for about 2,395 Bitcoin between the beginning of November and Dec. 1, when the market crashed following the news of FTX's demise. It subsequently cited tax reasons for selling 704 BTC on Dec. 22 for around $11.8 million before purchasing 810 more of them two days later.

Here's how much MicroStrategy lost

Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy recently announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. MicroStrategy says its digital assets comprise 132,500 Bitcoins with a carrying value of $1.840 billion. Since its acquisition, the company has incurred $2.153 billion in impairment losses.

Related
MicroStrategy Returns To Buy More Bitcoin, Will This Impact BTC Price?

"As of December 31, 2022, the carrying value of MicroStrategy’s digital assets (comprised of 132,500 bitcoins) was $1.840 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $2.153 billion since acquisition and an average carrying amount per bitcoin of approximately $13,887," MicroStrategy said in its Q4, 2022, report.

Despite the huge losses on its investment, MicroStrategy says that its convictions remained unchanged: ''Our corporate strategy and conviction in acquiring, holding, and growing our bitcoin position for the long term remains unchanged.''

#Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano's (ADA) Growth Is Completely Different Following Release of DJED, Here's Why
02/03/2023 - 17:00
Cardano's (ADA) Growth Is Completely Different Following Release of DJED, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's Stablecoin Djed Reaches First Major Milestone: Details
02/03/2023 - 16:40
Cardano's Stablecoin Djed Reaches First Major Milestone: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Terra Classic (LUNC) Suddenly Jumps 13% as Proposal to Repeg UST Passes
02/03/2023 - 16:20
Terra Classic (LUNC) Suddenly Jumps 13% as Proposal to Repeg UST Passes
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide