Large Ethereum Whales Grab 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu As Price Begins to Recover

Over the past three days more than 4.5 trillion SHIB has been transferred by largest whales on Ethereum

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats tracker of largest wallets on Ethereum, BSC and a few other blockchains has reported that over the past three days, the top 100 whales on ETH have purchased more than 855 billion SHIB.

Besides, a few days ago, an eye-twitching 3.3 trillion Shiba Inu was transferred by anonymous wallets.

Whales grab transfer 4.35 trillion SHIB

According to the recent data published on WhaleStats website, over the past three days, top Ethereum wallet owners added a total of 855 614 973 262 Shiba Inu, worth $9.6 million.

On September 21, their comprised SHIB stash totaled $125,152,623 in Shiba Inu meme coins. By now, this amount of meme crypto has increased to $134,767,965 worth of SHIB.

Also, three days ago, two anonymous wallets exchanged a whopping 3,305,315,050,342 SHIB evaluated at $37,019,528. On the day of the transfer this sum in fiat was $2 million smaller.

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu canine token gained more than 8 percent, rising to $0.00001147.

By now, however, the price has dropped 2.5 percent and the coin is trading at $0.00001118 on the Bitstamp exchange.