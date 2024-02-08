Advertisement
Kresus & Sotheby’s Unite to Improve NFT Security

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Changing NFT storage practices, Kresus joins forces with Sotheby's Metaverse
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 14:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Kresus has announced a new synergy with Sotheby’s Metaverse, extending its digital wallet services to collectors of digital art and NFTs. This partnership aims to streamline the acquisition and safeguarding of NFTs, integrating these services within the Kresus mobile application for a seamless experience.

Sotheby’s Metaverse, established as the go-to platform for NFT and digital art curation, has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between traditional art and its digital evolution. With the integration of Kresus, collectors, whether they are seasoned in the NFT space or newly acquainted with digital art, will have access to a robust and intuitive mobile-first Web3 wallet solution.

Kresus App
Source: Kresus

Trevor Traina, CEO of Kresus, expressed pride in aligning with Sotheby’s, a name synonymous with legacy and trust in the fine arts. This partnership not only expands the accessibility of digital art but also reinforces the security and ease of maintaining such assets.

Kresus differentiates itself with a SuperApp interface, simplifying the process of digital asset management with an email-based signup system. The wallet is tailored to mobile users, offering unparalleled security measures without the traditional complexities associated with digital asset storage such as seed phrases or passwords. 

Advanced recovery technologies ensure that access to wallets is not contingent on email control, maintaining noncustodial integrity while preventing lockout scenarios.

This "goof-proof" approach to asset protection is particularly pivotal within Sotheby’s ecosystem, where collectors invest in high-value NFTs. Kresus assures a safe harbor for these digital treasures, mitigating the risk of user errors.

Kresus’s architecture caters to both individual consumers and institutional entities, positioning itself as a singular application necessary for all digital asset interactions. The platform provides a gateway to decentralized applications, embracing the full scope of Web3 benefits within a user-friendly and secure environment.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

