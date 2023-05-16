Kraken Exchange Welcomes Pepe

Pepe enthusiasts rejoice as Kraken, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, adds the popular meme coin to its roster

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced the listing of a new meme coin, Pepe (PEPE), inspired by the iconic internet character Pepe the Frog.

Pepe, a digital token built on the Ethereum blockchain, was launched in April 2023 and quickly gained popularity among crypto enthusiasts, positioning itself as a new meme coin on the block that could challenge Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

As of now, users can fund and trade PEPE on Kraken, adding it to their accounts by navigating to "Funding", selecting the asset and hitting "Deposit".

The token is tradeable via spot markets on Kraken and Kraken Pro, with the minimum order size set at 500,000 PEPE and the minimum deposit requirement of 2 million PEPE.

Trading via the Kraken App and Instant Buy will be enabled once the necessary liquidity conditions are met.

However, users in Canada and the United States should note that PEPE is not currently available in their respective countries.

At the time of writing, the price of PEPE is sitting at $0.00000174. After reaching an all-time peak of $0.00000431, it is now down 59.46% from that high.

Kraken is not the only exchange where PEPE is available for trading. The token is also listed on Binance, OKX, Bitget, and KuCoin, with Binance commanding the largest share of PEPE's trading volume at 33.42%, according to CoinGecko data.