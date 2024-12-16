Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Kite AI Teams up With GAIB for New-Gen AI Data Marketplace

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Kite AI, AI-centered Proof of Attributable Intelligence layer 1, integrates GAIB economy mechanism for cutting-edge AI marketplace
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 15:38
    Kite AI Teams up With GAIB for New-Gen AI Data Marketplace
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Kite AI, a provider of decentralized AI infrastructure, has partnered with GAIB, the economic incentives layer for AI projects. The partnership aims to integrate blockchain for secure data sharing and build a financial ecosystem where stakeholders can monetize AI-related assets through DeFi tools like GPU-backed stablecoins and lending markets.

    Kite AI, GAIB announced long-term tech collab

    According to the official statement by the two teams, Kite AI, a holistic AI infrastructure platform, teams up with GAIB, a pioneering economic layer for AI computations. The two teams will work together on a one-stop marketplace for high-quality datasets, models and computing resources designed for AI products.

    Thanks to the new collaboration, Kite AI and GAIB are tackling issues plaguing GPU compute and data crucial to AI development that are typically controlled by large corporations, restricting access for smaller players and hindering industry innovation.

    Advertisement

    With Proof of Attributable Intelligence Layer,  Kite AI will make high-quality data, models and AI agents accessible to all. 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates

    Kony Kwong, Co-founder and CEO of GAIB, stresses that the new partnership will be focused on making GPUs and other computational resources more accessible for a wide range of AI startups:

    In the AI era, compute is the new currency, and GPUs are the new assets driving this currency. Partnering with Kite AI allows us to dismantle barriers for people to access the marketplace, unlocking new financial opportunities of the AI industry for all.

    This collaboration will also further GAIB's vision of creating liquid, yield-bearing assets based on real AI cash flows, ensuring that the resources required for AI innovation are both accessible and monetizable. GAIB’s economic framework, which turns traditionally illiquid AI resources into tokenized, tradable assets, will provide unprecedented financial opportunities for data and AI stakeholders globally. 

    More instruments for fair and transparent data usage in AI

    Chi Zhang, cofounder and CEO of Kite AI, is also certain that the joint initiative will contribute to enhancing diversity in the entire Web3 segment:

    We envision an AI landscape where innovation is driven by a diverse ecosystem of contributors, not monopolized by a few giants. Our partnership with GAIB is a critical step toward that goal. Together, we’re building a decentralized, democratic, and trustless AI economy.

    This partnership is set to push the AI economy to its next iteration, democratizing AI innovation and creating fair financial opportunities for stakeholders worldwide, ensuring that the benefits of AI are accessible and equitable. 

    Together, Kite AI and GAIB are building the foundation for a future where AI innovation goes above centralized control, unlocking potential for all industry actors.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 15:14
    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 15:10
    XRP Institutional Inflows Hit $145.8 Million in Seven Days: Report
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forbes Web3 Celebrates Innovation: Legacy Pass Members Showcased in the Forbes Magazine
    Eliza Labs and Stanford University’s FDCI to Explore AI Agents Impact on Digital Currency Systems
    BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details
    XRP Institutional Inflows Hit $145.8 Million in Seven Days: Report
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for December 16
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD