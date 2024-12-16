Kite AI Teams up With GAIB for New-Gen AI Data Marketplace

Advertisement

Kite AI, a provider of decentralized AI infrastructure, has partnered with GAIB, the economic incentives layer for AI projects. The partnership aims to integrate blockchain for secure data sharing and build a financial ecosystem where stakeholders can monetize AI-related assets through DeFi tools like GPU-backed stablecoins and lending markets.

According to the official statement by the two teams, Kite AI, a holistic AI infrastructure platform, teams up with GAIB, a pioneering economic layer for AI computations. The two teams will work together on a one-stop marketplace for high-quality datasets, models and computing resources designed for AI products.

Thanks to the new collaboration, Kite AI and GAIB are tackling issues plaguing GPU compute and data crucial to AI development that are typically controlled by large corporations, restricting access for smaller players and hindering industry innovation.

With Proof of Attributable Intelligence Layer, Kite AI will make high-quality data, models and AI agents accessible to all.

Kony Kwong, Co-founder and CEO of GAIB, stresses that the new partnership will be focused on making GPUs and other computational resources more accessible for a wide range of AI startups:

In the AI era, compute is the new currency, and GPUs are the new assets driving this currency. Partnering with Kite AI allows us to dismantle barriers for people to access the marketplace, unlocking new financial opportunities of the AI industry for all.

This collaboration will also further GAIB's vision of creating liquid, yield-bearing assets based on real AI cash flows, ensuring that the resources required for AI innovation are both accessible and monetizable. GAIB’s economic framework, which turns traditionally illiquid AI resources into tokenized, tradable assets, will provide unprecedented financial opportunities for data and AI stakeholders globally.

More instruments for fair and transparent data usage in AI

Chi Zhang, cofounder and CEO of Kite AI, is also certain that the joint initiative will contribute to enhancing diversity in the entire Web3 segment:

We envision an AI landscape where innovation is driven by a diverse ecosystem of contributors, not monopolized by a few giants. Our partnership with GAIB is a critical step toward that goal. Together, we’re building a decentralized, democratic, and trustless AI economy.

This partnership is set to push the AI economy to its next iteration, democratizing AI innovation and creating fair financial opportunities for stakeholders worldwide, ensuring that the benefits of AI are accessible and equitable.

Together, Kite AI and GAIB are building the foundation for a future where AI innovation goes above centralized control, unlocking potential for all industry actors.