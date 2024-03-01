Advertisement
AD

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Joins $10 Billion Club

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shattering records, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) skyrockets to $10 billion AUM in mere seven weeks
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 15:45
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Joins $10 Billion Club
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, and its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) have officially joined the exclusive $10 billion club. 

The fund rapidly achieved this status, becoming the fastest exchange-traded fund (ETF) to reach the $10 billion threshold in assets under management (AUM), a feat that underscores the accelerating institutional adoption of cryptocurrency-focused investment vehicles.

It took BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF only seven weeks to reach this milestone. This milestone was previously held by gold-focused fund GLD for several decades. It took nearly three years to achieve this level. 

Leading charge 

Bloomberg Intelligence provides a detailed snapshot of the leading Bitcoin ETFs by asset. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), with an impressive $25.7 billion in total volume, although experiencing a decline in flows, remains the largest Bitcoin trust. Its size can be attributed to its early entry into the market, providing investors with exposure to Bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Following GBTC is BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which not only boasts a substantial $21.9 billion in assets but also shows a staggering inflow of $7.7 billion due to an immense level of trust and interest from investors. 

Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) stands out, with $13.2 billion in assets and a notable inflow of $4.7 billion. The fund benefits from Fidelity's strong brand reputation.  

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with $4.5 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in inflows, reflects the innovative investment strategy that ARK is known for, focusing on disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) are also key players in this landscape, with assets of $4.4 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively.

Other funds, like the VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR), are smaller in size. 

Titans of ETF world

In comparison, traditional ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) hold a commanding lead with $497.9 billion in AUM, demonstrating long-standing investor confidence in the stock market. 

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ($IVV) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) follow closely, with AUMs of $442.7 billion and $413.7 billion. 

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ($VTI) and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series I (QQQ) round out the top ETFs, with substantial AUMs of $374.8 billion and $252.6 billion.

#Bitcoin News #BlackRock
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Prediction for March 1
2024/03/01 15:47
SHIB Price Prediction for March 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Achieves Historic Milestone With 10 Million Blocks Created
2024/03/01 15:47
Cardano Achieves Historic Milestone With 10 Million Blocks Created
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price Prediction for March 1
2024/03/01 15:47
DOGE Price Prediction for March 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ondo USDY Treasuries Token Now Available on Sui
World’s First Bitcoin DEX – SatoshiDEX Announced $SDEX Pre-Sale
token.com's Pioneering Platform: A New Dawn for Crypto Interaction
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Joins $10 Billion Club
SHIB Price Prediction for March 1
Cardano Achieves Historic Milestone With 10 Million Blocks Created
Show all